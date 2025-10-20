Lucid Goes Courtside: New Collaboration with Basketball Superstars Brings Performance & Ambition Together Like Never Before

"Jalen and Josh are two of the NBA's brightest stars, bringing the same commitment to excellence, performance and precision that drives our mission at Lucid," said Akerho "AK" Oghoghomeh, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Lucid. "This dynamic duo is constantly adapting their game and defying expectations both on and off the court. Their drive inspires Lucid and we could not be more excited to be running the court with two of the league's best."

Together, Hart, Brunson, and Lucid illustrate how precise performance, cultural influence, and athletic excellence come together — on the court, on the road, and in the moments that move individuals. By aligning with these athletes, Lucid is tapping into a pivotal cultural moment where innovation intersects with sport, fashion, music, and film. The partnership underscores the brand's mission to compromise nothing and builds on the company's "Driven" campaign, launched in August with award-winning actor and culture icon, Timothée Chalamet.

"To be one of the best, you have to be willing to do whatever it takes," said Brunson. "It's a commitment to improving every day, and never accepting that you can't reach that next level. I see that same passion for excellence in Lucid."

"To me, success is defined by everything you do before ever stepping on the court," said Hart "It's about work ethic, creativity, determination and pushing to new limits. I've seen all of that and more at Lucid, they push boundaries to create the best cars in the world"

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

