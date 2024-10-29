Lucid Gravity Orders to Open November 7, 2024

Lucid Gravity Touring priced from $79,900, with Grand Touring trim priced from $94,900 and scheduled to start production in late 2024

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced customer orders for the Lucid Gravity will open on November 7, 2024, at 9:00 am Pacific Time. Orders will initially be taken for the Grand Touring trim, priced from $94,900 and offering more than 800 horsepower and a projected range surpassing 440 miles.1 The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is scheduled to begin production in late 2024 and the Lucid Gravity Touring is planned for late 2025, with pricing starting at $79,900.

"There is a growing anticipation for Lucid Gravity's unprecedented combination of versatility, performance, design, and all-around capability," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO at Lucid. "This is uniquely enabled through our revolutionary technology. We look forward to bringing the world's most advanced SUV to the world soon."

On November 7, orders will open for customers in the U.S., with current Lucid owners given priority for taking delivery of their Lucid Gravity. Customers will be able to design, configure, and order their vehicle directly from Lucid's website.

The Lucid Gravity is designed to be the best SUV ever with space for up to seven adults plus all their gear. Lucid Gravity offers up to 120 cubic feet of total usable cargo space, including the frunk. An optional frunk seat can accommodate two adults while the vehicle is parked.

Lucid Gravity draws upon Lucid's renowned electric powertrain technology, including in-house electric motors. Lucid Gravity's extraordinary efficiency enables a projected range surpassing 440 miles1 with a battery pack capacity similar to that of the 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring. This enables a confident and agile driving experience and exceptional interior spaciousness. An optional three-chamber air suspension adapts to changing terrain, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride and precise handling.

Information about Lucid Gravity pricing, ordering, and deliveries for markets outside the U.S. will be released later.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency is priced from $69,900, in the U.S. Lucid is currently preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy through the creation of the most advanced EVs.

* All prices noted are for U.S. market only and exclude tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees.

1 Manufacturer's projected estimate for longest range trim and configuration. EPA estimates will be provided when available. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging, and battery condition, and actual results will vary.

Forward-Looking Statements

