Lucid Gravity Recognized for Best Public Charging Experience by MotorTrend 2026 Best Tech Awards

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that the Lucid Gravity SUV has been recognized by the MotorTrend Best Tech Awards for delivering the Best Public Charging Experience. The Best Tech Awards build on the rigorous testing and expert evaluations that underpin MotorTrend's automotive content to highlight the most innovative software and technologies that improve the broader mobility experience.

The Lucid Gravity SUV has been recognized by the MotorTrend Best Tech Awards for delivering the Best Public Charging Experience, due to the unique combination of Lucid’s high-efficiency powertrain, native NACS compatibility, and ultra-fast charging battery system. With its native NACS port, public fast-charging for Lucid Gravity is seamless with Plug & Charge access to more than 25,000 Tesla Superchargers and thousands of Electrify America DC fast-charging connectors. Lucid’s proprietary “Range Spider” Route Planner also helps users plan trips with a visual display of their estimated real-world range and all the potential and public fast charging stations within that range.

"We are very proud that Lucid Gravity received the award for Best Public Charging Experience from MotorTrend as part of its Best Tech Awards program, recognizing the best and brightest in automotive innovations," said Emad Dlala, SVP of Engineering & Digital at Lucid. "In developing our groundbreaking SUV, we built upon the incredible foundation laid out by the high-voltage platform of the Lucid Air. Lucid Gravity now features new advanced battery technology, a native NACS charge port, and boost-charging capabilities, making it one of the fastest charging vehicles available today and ensuring a quick, convenient public charging experience for our customers."

Designed for a Seamless Charging Experience

Lucid Gravity redefines the SUV category with a clean-sheet design enabled by Lucid's proprietary EV technology. Both vehicles in the current Lucid Gravity lineup – consisting of Grand Touring and Touring – offer the practicality of a full-size SUV within the footprint of a mid-size SUV, seating up to seven adults and delivering game-changing versatility. Setting them apart from the competition to win MotorTrend's award for the Best Public Charging Experience, both also feature Lucid's high-efficiency powertrain, native NACS compatibility, and ultra-fast charging battery system.

To enable Lucid Gravity's superlative charging performance, Lucid developed and patented an innovative technology employing its proprietary rear motor drive unit to boost the charging voltage to match that of its battery pack. Unlike other solutions used by some competitors, this high-tech approach permits charging with the highest voltage that a charging station is capable of outputting and therefore enables the efficient utilization of electrical current and consequent reduction of cable heat. This novel technology allows full compatibility with 500V and 1000V charging networks, offering Lucid Gravity customers maximum charging speed on whatever charger is most accessible. Thanks to its innovative battery cell chemistry and new thermal system, Lucid Gravity reaches peak power of over 400kW and sustains a robust charging curve for longer, adding 200 miles in less than 11 minutes for the Grand Touring trim with its 123kWh battery pack, and 200 miles in 15 minutes for the Touring trim with an 89kWh battery pack.1

With its native NACS port, public fast charging for Lucid Gravity is seamless with Plug & Charge access to more than 25,000 Tesla Superchargers and thousands of Electrify America DC fast-charging connectors. A multitude of additional DC fast-charging stations across North America are also supported. In addition, Lucid's proprietary "Range Spider" Route Planner and Energy App features help users plan trips with a visual display of their estimated real-world range based on historical efficiency data, and further highlights all the potential and public fast charging stations within that range.

Customer orders for Lucid Gravity Grand Touring and Lucid Gravity Touring are now open in North America, with both trims available to be configured at lucidmotors.com/configure/gravity. In addition, select configurations are available for immediate delivery at lucidmotors.com/available-vehicles.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factories in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and expectations with respect to Lucid Gravity Touring, including its order timing and starting price, features, capabilities, equipment, options, configurations, range, charging performance and compatibility, access to the Tesla Supercharger network and Electrify America stations, plans and expectations with respect to the timing of Lucid Gravity Touring's public debut and experiences at the 2025 Los Angeles International Auto Show, as well as the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the cautionary language and the Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.



1 Charge speed estimate for Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is 10.5 minutes only when connected to 400 kW DC fast charger and equipped with 20"/21" wheels; charge speed estimate for Lucid Gravity Touring only when connected to 350 kW DC fast charger and equipped with 20"/21" wheels. Actual rates will vary based upon vehicle equipment, charging equipment, and charging conditions.

SOURCE Lucid Group