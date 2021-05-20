Lucid Green Adds Two Seasoned Supply Chain and Marketing Leaders to it's Advisory Board

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green today announced that Don Peppers and Laurence Wolfe have joined Lucid Green as Board Advisors, effective immediately.

Don Peppers is one of the world's foremost authorities on "customer experience" and "customer trust." For 25+ years he has educated and inspired company leaders and advocated for more transparency across customer interactions. Don was a Founding Partner of Peppers & Rogers Group and is currently a Founder of CX Speakers.

"Lucid Green provides brands with fungible universal product codes (F-UPC), that are unique for each separate package, which allow brands to do direct 1:1 marketing with the brands' customers," says Don. "This allows cannabis brands to personalize interactions with their customers based upon the products that they purchase. This marketing capability is extremely powerful for cannabis brands, especially in an industry with strict marketing regulations."

Laurence Wolfe was most recently the Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain for Acreage Holdings, a network of cultivation, production and dispensary facilities nationwide. He also has significant experience in business development and operations logistical solutions within the CPG industry.

"I am impressed by Lucid Green's elegant solution to solving the multitude of inefficiencies that currently exist in today's cannabis supply chain," says Laurence. "Lucid Green's F-UPC (called LucidIDs) eliminate time-consuming manual entry and data errors that occur in supply chain operations."

"I am thrilled to have Don and Laurence on our Board of Advisors,'' says Larry Levy, Co-Founder and CEO, Lucid Green. "Their expertise provides the guidance and experience to help Lucid Green drive efficiency through cannabis supply chain operations. A single LucidID code used from production to consumption ties the entire cannabis ecosystem together."

About Lucid Green: Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides distributors a complete touchless inventory management solution - increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and brands a channel to connect directly with consumers. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io .

