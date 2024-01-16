Lucid Green and Common Citizen Forge Tech-Enabled Partnership Focused on Consumer Trust and Transparency

First-of-its-kind partnership to create a cannabis journey fostering consumer trust and enhancing the consumer experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green , the item-level tracking platform transforming the cannabis supply chain, today announced a strategic partnership with Common Citizen , a Michigan-based cannabis company and lifestyle brand offering safe, high-quality cannabis products for patients and adult-use customers, to empower the state's recreational and medical consumers with seamless and technologically advanced educational tools.

As part of this collaboration, Lucid Green and Common Citizen will implement innovative QR-style tech solutions to enhance transparency in product information access, enabling consumers to make choices better aligned with their preferences and values.

Both Lucid Green and Common Citizen share an unwavering dedication to ensuring that consumers have immediate access to reliable and accurate product information. This new partnership is founded on the shared commitment to fostering trust and transparency across the cannabis supply chain.

Common Citizen, known for its commitment to excellence in product quality, safety and customer experience, echoes this sentiment. "We are excited to join forces with Lucid Green to reinforce the importance of transparency in the cannabis industry," said Michael Elias, Common Citizen CEO. "Together, we aim to set new standards for consumer trust, ensuring that individuals can confidently navigate the cannabis landscape to identify safe, high-quality cannabis products that best meet their unique, individual needs."

"At Lucid Green, we believe that trust is built on transparency," said Larry Levy, founder & CEO of Lucid Green. "Our partnership with Common Citizen reflects our joint commitment to providing consumers with accurate information about cannabis products, fostering a relationship built on trust, and empowering them to make informed decisions."

Click here for the Citizen product experience in the LucidID app:

https://app.lucidgreen.io/products/bVwY3xSXbJ7viUzwJaqNfG/scan/

About Lucid Green:

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides retailers and distributors with a touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a channel to connect directly with consumers. More than 400 brands have outfitted upwards of 45 million products with Lucid Green's intelligent "LucidID" 2D barcode to date. For more information, please visit lucidgreen.io .

About Common Citizen

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on cannabis production, cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult market in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy — from production to retail. Learn more at commoncitizen.com.

