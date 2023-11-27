Lucid Green Announces Enterprise Supply Chain Partnership with Planet 13

Lucid Green

27 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

This partnership opens new doors for Lucid Green in the Nevada cannabis market

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green, the intelligent UPC platform transforming the cannabis supply chain, today announced a new partnership with Planet 13 Holdings Inc., a renowned and vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis industry leader based in Las Vegas, Nevada, to implement Lucid Green's LucidIDs across Planet 13's brands and retail operations, enhancing the overall customer experience and optimizing end-to-end supply chain management.

"Our collaboration with Lucid Green propels our retail operation beyond what even mainstream retail is currently capable of implementing," said David Farris, Planet 13 VP of Sales & Marketing. "Lucid Green's intelligent QR-code platform meets all our needs in order to scale with intention and deliver best-in-class experiences both internally and externally, cementing our position as a trusted leader in the cannabis industry."

This partnership opens new doors for Lucid Green in the Nevada market, bringing its end-to-end supply chain technology to an established legal market that is prime for innovation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Planet 13 and embark on this exciting journey in the Nevada cannabis market," said Lucid Green CEO Larry Levy. " Together, we aim to set new standards of excellence and transparency for the industry."

Learn more about Lucid Green by visiting lucidgreen.io. To request a platform demo, email [email protected] 

About Lucid Green 
Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides retailers and distributors with a touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a channel to connect directly with consumers. More than 400 brands have outfitted upwards of 45 million products with Lucid Green's intelligent "LucidID" 2D barcode to date. For more information, please visit lucidgreen.io.

About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a conditional Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in these states but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH.

Lucid Green Media Contact:
Elle Welch
[email protected]
423-605-5553

SOURCE Lucid Green

