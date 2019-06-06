Lucid Green launches 'The Single Source Of The Truth For Cannabis Products'

"Brands no longer have to settle for consumers receiving off-book and ad-libbed details about their products and what their brand stands for. We're allowing brands to update their product details or brand messaging as they see fit, and have these changes propagate instantly throughout the entire retail channel," says Larry Levy, Co-Founder and CEO, Lucid Green Inc.

Josh Riggs, Starbuds COO, added: "Lucid Green is well positioned to solve one of the cannabis industry's biggest challenges with its Single Source of Truth project. As an international retailer, Starbuds has seen first hand the problems that stem from a lack of consistent and reliable product data. Even something that seems very simple, like standardized naming conventions has been elusive. As the cannabis industry moves forward, having a Single Source of Truth when it comes to data is going to be a game changer. This platform is going to streamline seed-to-sale tracking, inventory management, as well as the consumer experience. Starbuds is excited to work closely with Lucid Green on this initiative."

Lucid Green's unique item level tagging combined with integration into leading POS vendors like Flowhub, Greenbits, Cova and others, saves retailers countless hours in the arduous inventory check-in process, driving hard dollar savings to the bottom line. In addition, brands can now use the Lucid Green platform internally to control all their digital assets in one place, where their entire team can collaborate on product details, brand messaging, and supporting media.

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans, Paul Botto and Larry Levy to create a standard that drives trust, transparency and guidance in the cannabis retail environment. Lucid Green is a revolutionary data platform that gives brands a direct-to-consumer/budtender communication channel while incentivizing brands and their suppliers to provide accurate and timely product information. Lucid Green's complete transparency gives consumers full disclosure into all aspects of the product's quality and authenticity, testing results, professional and peer reviews, along with usage recommendations and dosage tracking; all in one place.

