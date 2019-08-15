Lucid Green Names Jeremy Pace Senior Vice President Of Operations
Former U.S. State Department officer to bring expertise in operational excellence to WeedTech innovator Lucid Green
Aug 15, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green, the leading trust and transparency platform in the cannabis industry, today announced Jeremy Pace as Senior Vice President of Operations. Pace joins Lucid Green with over 10 years in senior operations leadership; the last two in cannabis production and manufacturing.
Pace's role at Lucid Green is focused on business operations, brand implementation, and establishing best practices across the entire organization. His responsibility also extends to cross-functional collaboration, and achievement of quality standards and revenue goals.
"Jeremy excels at creating robust and scalable operations and is an expert in executing operational goals in complex environments," said Larry Levy, company Co-founder and CEO. "With Jeremy joining the Lucid Green team, we are poised to expand our operational capabilities and achieve broader business objectives both now and in the future."
Jeremy's diverse background includes senior leadership expertise in single and multi-site operations, and serving as a foreign service officer overseas for the US Department of State in Nepal, the Philippines and Iraq where his focus was managing and ensuring the efficiency of Embassy operations. Jeremy is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and has a BA in Mass Communication from Northwestern State University.
About Lucid Green
Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's revolutionary information platform provides brands a channel to connect directly with both consumers and retail staff; enabling brands, distributors, and retailers to provide the most accurate product information and improve their customers' experience. Lucid Green's total transparency platform allows consumers to verify product authenticity, understand effects and usage recommendations, view test results, scan reviews, and track their experience – all in one place. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io
Contact: Marco Rullo, CMO
Phone: 310.405.1222
Email: pr@lucidgreen.io
SOURCE Lucid Green
Share this article