Lucid Green Partners With Nine Leading Cannabis Brands to Drive Trust and Transparency Through Technology at Hall of Flowers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green, the first platform developed exclusively for the cannabis industry to offer instant access into product-specific information, will be exhibiting its market-forward technology at Sonoma County Fairgrounds' Hall of Flowers on Sept. 18-19, 2019 at Booth C238. Offering a content-rich experience that verifies authenticity, provides product information, effects, and dosing tools in real-time, Lucid Green is setting the standard for trust and transparency amongst cannabis brands, consumers, retailers, and retail staff.

"Over the past few years, the cannabis market has grown exponentially, but standards determining safety and transparency within the industry are murky at best," said Paul Botto, co-founder and president of Lucid Green. "At Lucid Green, we're hoping to change that. Through our technology, we see an opportunity to drive transparency within the cannabis industry, protect the public from bootleg, counterfeit or potentially dangerous products, and ultimately empower both budtenders and consumers to make safe and informed consumption decisions."

With a simple scan of an on-pack QR code or "LUCiD iD," Lucid Green empowers brands, consumers, retailers, and retail staff with on-demand access to cannabis product information, including state-approved lab results, dosage guidelines, ingredients, effects, user reviews, and more. In addition to providing consumers peace of mind and confidence when selecting cannabis products, Lucid Green is also taking the leading role in challenging the status quo within the cannabis market – tackling fear, preventing health issues, and providing a source of trusted information. Brands benefit from marketing-relevant analytics, dispensaries stay up-to-date on current product knowledge, and consumers benefit from on-demand product information to help ensure safe, predictable and enjoyable cannabis experiences.

Ordinarily, each scan of a LUCiD iD earns consumers and budtenders BudTokens, which can be redeemed as currency at participating dispensaries. However, for the Hall of Flowers event, Lucid Green and nine of its attending brand partners are allowing attendees to simulate the experience of earning and redeeming BudTokens while at the trade show. Simply scan the on-pack LUCiD iD at the booths of Papa & Barkley, Kikoko, Ionic, Wana, Humboldt's Finest, Bhang, Mary's Medicinals, Gold Flora and Coda, then head over to the Lucid Green booth to redeem $5 in dollar coins.

A highly curated B2B cannabis trade show, Hall of Flowers brings together premium, licensed cannabis products and accessories in an effort to further elevate and advance the industry.

For more information on Hall of Flowers, please visit https://www.hallofflowers.com.

To learn more about Lucid Green, please visit https://lucidgreen.io and/or visit booth C238 at Hall of Flowers. For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting, please contact Jessica Lieu at Jessica@TylerBarnettPR.com.

