Lucid Green, the Industry Leader in Product Authentication and Consumer Knowledge, Welcomes KushCo to the Trust and Transparency Movement

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With many medical and recreational marijuana users on edge following the recent vape-related health scares caused by counterfeit and/or bootlegged products, more and more cannabis companies are joining Lucid Green in a movement to drive trust and transparency within the cannabis industry. Lucid Green introduced the cannabis industry's first platform to offer instant access into product-specific information while providing a content-rich experience that verifies authenticity and provides product information, effects, and dosing tools in real time. Now also joining the movement is KushCo Holdings, which recently announced an initiative to authenticate products throughout its supply chain.

As part of its commitment to cultivating trust and transparency in the cannabis industry, Lucid Green is offering its market-proven platform and on-pack Lucid iD to all packaging manufacturers. This offer makes certain that cannabis firms of any size have access to best-in-class authentication and can provide their customers with the most robust consumer protection and content repository available anywhere.

"Since our inception, our sole mission has been to drive trust and transparency in the cannabis industry. We're pleased to see established cannabis companies like KushCo Holdings make this issue a priority and hope other brands will follow suit," says Lucid Green CMO Marco Rullo. "We believe consumers deserve to have the most comprehensive product information available and authentication should be the minimal acceptable standard. Our Lucid iD takes the consumer experience to another level by providing not only authentication but also by delivering the information customers need to make informed purchasing decisions and consume with confidence."

To make this a reality, Lucid Green has been working with multiple state organizations and national agencies, including the National Cannabis Roundtable (NCR), to ensure the safety of consumers and provide peace of mind when purchasing and consuming cannabis products.

More than 15 of the leading cannabis brands nationwide trust Lucid Green to authenticate, educate, and empower consumers, as well as retailers and budtenders using and/or selling their products.

About Lucid Green

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's revolutionary information platform provides brands a channel to connect directly with both consumers and retail staff, enabling brands, distributors, and retailers to provide the most accurate product information and improve their customers' experience. Lucid Green's total transparency platform allows consumers to verify product authenticity, understand effects and usage recommendations, view test results, scan reviews, and track their experience – delivering a safe, predictable, and enjoyable experience. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io.

