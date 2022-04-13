LUCID HEARING LAUNCHES ONE OF THE INDUSTRY'S MOST DISCREET IN-EAR HEARING DEVICES FOR CONSUMERS

Focusing on removing the stigma associated with hearing health, fio™ is a product engineered with the consumer in mind.

FORTWORTH, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their continued customer-focused approach Lucid Hearing launches one of the industry's most technologically advanced hearing aids. Developed by leveraging over 20 years of hearing health experience and a focus on the main consumer concern around discreet fit, fio, is Lucid Hearing's smallest in-canal, rechargeable hearing aid.