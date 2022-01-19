Lucid Hearing, LLC launches a revolutionary new hearing technology giving customers control of their hearing environments

Lucid Hearing's position on "Helping People Hear Better" begins with early testing, detection, prevention and protection. Hearing wellness is not a one-size-fits-all journey, and LucidShape is paramount in giving the power to the individual to build a personal hearing ecosystem meant just for them.

"Hearing health is in our DNA and giving the control to the customer is the only way to ensure they have the ability to adjust to their specific environments," said Jason Kidd, President of Hearing Lab Technology, LLC. "Being present in every moment of a conversation, hearing every sound at a concert or the whisper of a loved one is a basic human element, and with LucidShape each user will be capable of better hearing in all of the special moments of their lives."

About Lucid Hearing

Lucid Hearing's mission is to advance hearing healthcare holistically across our family of brands that encompass hearing enhancement, enjoyment, protection, detection, and wellness. We believe every human should have access to better hearing, and we are proud to offer free online and in-store assessments at over 500 Lucid Hearing clinics nationwide.

