NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today launched the Lucid Referral Program in the United States. The two-sided rewards program extends exclusive benefits to current Lucid Air owners, who can share their unique referral link with friends and family to give them new vehicle purchase discounts.

Lucid Introduces U.S. Referral Program Benefiting Current and Future Owners

"Our mission at Lucid is to inspire the adoption of sustainable mobility, and our customers are our greatest advocates in this mission," said Zak Edson, VP of Sales & Service. "The Lucid Referral Program celebrates and rewards our Lucid owners for their excitement and commitment to the brand. We deeply value the Lucid community and are steadfast in providing a world-class customer experience long after customers take delivery of their vehicle."

For Current Owners

Lucid Air owners will have access to unique referral links they can share with prospective customers in their network of family, friends, and colleagues. Once those links are successfully utilized to purchase and take delivery of a vehicle, the owner will receive points which accumulate toward the redemption of a variety of branded gear, vehicle accessories, or limited-edition products.

Owners will also be able to redeem their points for Lucid Experiences, including exclusive tours of Lucid's headquarters in Silicon Valley and Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) in Casa Grande, Arizona. As part of the tour, owners will learn about the company's technology and the manufacturing process directly from Lucid's leadership.

Current owners can visit lucidmotors.com/referral-program for a full list of program rewards and details.

For Future Owners

New customers who utilize a referral link when ordering their vehicle can receive vehicle discounts (or post-delivery rebates for leasing customers) of up to $1,250 depending on the Lucid Air model:

$750 on Air Pure

on Air Pure $1,000 on Air Touring

on Air Touring $1,250 on Air Grand Touring

on Air Grand Touring Sapphire-branded duffel bag upcycled from the same leather featured in the Lucid Air Sapphire, for Sapphire deliveries.

From the moment new owners take delivery of their vehicles, they can share their own unique referral link to begin earning points for their own rewards. Terms and conditions apply. See our referral page for more details.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

