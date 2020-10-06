Lucid Launches Virtual Whiteboard Application Lucidspark, Extending its Visual Collaboration Suite

"The rise of remote workforces has brought challenges with cross-team collaboration to the forefront of daily workflows. The importance of being able to bring teams together into a common space to brainstorm and work together has never been more apparent," said Karl Sun, co-founder and CEO at Lucid. "Lucidspark's intuitive digital canvas enables teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps, whether together or remote. This is an exciting addition to our visual collaboration suite and will help us to further execute on our mission of helping teams see and build the future."

By using Lucidspark, teams are able to more effectively:

IDEATE: Capture and share ideas in a virtual whiteboard that provides the flexibility to maximize individual and team creativity. Lucidspark provides an infinite canvas to brainstorm, ideate, and work together even if teams are miles apart.

CREATE: Collaborate seamlessly and get everyone aligned. Teams can work together in real time or asynchronously and easily keep track of everyone's contributions. Lucidspark also provides powerful functionality to facilitate structured sessions, like allowing leaders to set the pace and clarify roles while participants can vote and react to help prioritize ideas.

ACT: Build shared consensus, align teams on priorities and transform ideas into next steps. Team members can automatically organize notes that highlight key results and illustrate actionable insights that can then be shared with leadership for approvals and buy-in. From there, teams can develop the agile workflows and game plans needed to build momentum and keep projects moving forward.

With the addition of Lucidspark, Lucid continues to round out its visual collaboration suite and provides users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future. Lucidspark integrates with Lucid's industry-leading intelligent diagramming application, Lucidchart , making it possible to collaborate from initial idea through reality. For instance, once a team brainstorms details of a new application in Lucidspark, they can transition into Lucidchart to visualize the scrum teams, organizational processes and technical systems that will be necessary to make the application a reality.

In this way, Lucidspark gives the perfect lead-in to Lucidchart by focusing on ideation, providing a place to facilitate any discussion, from strategic planning to large scale scrum planning. Together, the suite enables teams to collaborate and communicate clearly about the most complex topics, no matter where the teams are located.

This announcement comes on the heels of an exciting year for Lucid, having closed an additional round of $52 million in funding, passing $100 million in ARR and landing on Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list .

About Lucid

Lucid is the only visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. Its products, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, provide users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future, by enabling collaboration and clear communication. Lucidspark is a virtual whiteboard application for freeform ideation, group brainstorming and real-time collaboration across teams. Lucidchart is an intelligent diagramming application for understanding the people, processes and systems that drive business forward. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users, including customers like Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson and ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

About Lucidspark

Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid's visual collaboration suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users. Ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucid products, and customers include Google, GE, NBC Universal, and Johnson & Johnson. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit Lucidspark.com.

