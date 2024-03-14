Lucid Motors and NeueHouse Announce Exclusive Programming Partnership, Advancing Shared Mission for Creative Progress

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Motors, setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, America's most awarded new luxury vehicle1, and NeueHouse, the private work and social home for creative and professional progress, announce an exclusive programming partnership for 2024. The collaboration between Lucid and NeueHouse reflects a partnership between two luxury brands, that each represent the highest forms of innovation, technology, culture, and lifestyle, and will comprise six programming activations at NeueHouse properties in New York and Los Angeles.

Lucid's selection of NeueHouse as its cultural programming partner reflects a shared belief that sustainable progress requires not only technological advancements, but also collaboration and inspiration from diverse creative minds. As the work and social home for thought leaders and innovators across industries, NeueHouse provides the dynamic environment required to nurture such collaboration. Central to the NeueHouse experience is its live cultural programming, where members and their guests gather for events and activations curated to provoke discourse, spark connections, and inspire new ideas. In addition to programming activations, members will gain access to exclusive in-vehicle experiences and Lucid events.

By partnering with Lucid, NeueHouse furthers its mission to foster an environment where cross-disciplinary creativity leads to groundbreaking innovations.

The 2024 collaboration officially commenced on February 23rd at the NeueHouse Madison Square 10x10 House Party in New York and the subsequent ART& festival during Los Angeles Frieze Week, which hosted a week of programming with luminaries in art and culture at NeueHouse in Venice Beach and Hollywood. Notable ART& events included:

Tuesday, February 27th : ART& Culture, NeueHouse Venice Beach

A multiformat evening with some of the most influential and exciting artists of our time, including dinner and a celebration punctuated by performances and live activations in music, dance, and poetry. Wednesday February 28th : NeueHouse Art Program Launch Dinner

NeueHouse inaugurated its new art exhibition platform over dinner with gallerists, artists, collectors, and culture makers, including partner galleries Fahey/Klein Gallery, Beyond The Streets, Tappan and ArtNet.

The partnership will continue with upcoming events throughout the year, including:



April 2024 : NeueHouse Venice Beach: Designing for a Beautiful Tomorrow

A NeueHouse event beginning with an off-site visit and lunch at a site-specific art installation in , with a conversation featuring artists, editors, and designers on topics in design, beauty, and sustainability. The afternoon will be followed by an evening concert performance at NeueHouse Venice Beach. May 2024 : NYC X Design Panel & Cocktail Party

Conversation and cocktail party at NeueHouse Madison Square. June 2024 : LA Design Festival, NeueHouse Hollywood and Venice Beach

NeueHouse takes Members and VIPs on a curated house tour of Los Angeles architectural gems that represent iconic architects' visions of the future. Each tour will conclude at a NeueHouse for a celebratory Summer Friday cocktail party. The Los Angeles Design Festival takes place June 22 -25 .

About NeueHouse

NeueHouse ('Home of the New'), is the private workspace and social home for creators, innovators and thought leaders to gather and connect. With iconic buildings, timeless design, thought-provoking cultural experiences and elevated hospitality, NeueHouse has reimagined the ideal environment for creative and professional progress. NeueHouse is home to a curated community of original thinkers at the intersection of culture and commerce, whose work is defining the fields of technology, design, media, the arts, entertainment, and more. With locations in New York, Hollywood, and Venice Beach, NeueHouse is the preeminent place to create, collaborate and connect.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

1 Based on percentage of major industry awards and accolades earned by new luxury vehicles launched in the last three years and on sale in the United States.

