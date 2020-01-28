Lucid Motors Announces Dr. Eugene Lee as Senior Director of ADAS and Autonomous Driving

Dr. Lee brings with him over 20 years of experience in automotive systems development. For the past 13 years, he played a leading role in developing the autonomous driving strategies and technologies at GM and then at Hyundai. As Hyundai's Vice President and Head of the Autonomous Vehicle Development Center, he established the automaker's 10-year roadmaps for ADAS and AD, also launching over 70 ADAS products. At GM, Dr. Lee was instrumental in the development of the Super Cruise automated driving system, defining its concept, technical specifications, and performance targets, while also leading algorithm development. Over the course of his career, Dr. Lee has been awarded 50 patents for his work in the development of automotive systems.

"We are absolutely thrilled to add Dr. Lee to the growing engineering team at Lucid, as he is rightly considered a luminary in the automotive industry," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. "Dr. Lee's expertise strengthens our ability to launch Lucid Air as the most technologically advanced car, with competitive ADAS and AD capabilities supported by future over-the-air upgrades."

"The Lucid Air is a stunning car, with advanced aerodynamics, cutting-edge powertrain technology, and luxurious interiors that wouldn't be out of place on a private jet," said Dr. Lee. "My role at Lucid is to add even more value to this company's products with class-leading active safety systems and automated driving functionality. Lucid's advanced powertrain technology and intuitive user experience makes the accommodation of these technologies possible, ensuring our customers will experience safe and comfortable automated driving systems."

Dr. Lee joins Lucid in the runup to the company unveiling the production Lucid Air in New York in April of 2020. In addition to the vehicle's final interior and exterior designs, new details on production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.

About Lucid Motors

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan, featuring a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, the Air will be capable of over 400 miles range and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Production of the Lucid Air will begin in late 2020 in Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Media Contact

Andrew Hussey

media@lucidmotors.com

SOURCE Lucid Motors

Related Links

https://lucidmotors.com/

