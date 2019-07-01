Lucid Motors Appoints Peter Hochholdinger as Vice President of Manufacturing

Prior to Lucid, Hochholdinger was Vice President of Production for Tesla Motors, responsible for factories in Fremont, CA; Lathrop, CA; and Tilburg, The Netherlands. Prior to Tesla, Hochholdinger spent 24 years with Audi AG, where he rose to Senior Director of Production for Audi A4, A5, and Q5, overseeing the assembly of over 400,000 cars annually.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Lucid team," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid CEO and CTO. "Peter's extensive experience and proven leadership in premium-vehicle manufacturing will prove invaluable as we continue our progress towards the launch of Lucid Air and future models. In joining Lucid, Peter is empowered to create an industry-leading manufacturing process that will deliver the quality products our discerning customers demand and deserve."

"It is with great pleasure that I join Lucid at such an exciting time in the company's history," said Hochholdinger. "I look forward to working with the world-class team to deliver Lucid's incredible luxury electric vehicles in production."

Hochholdinger joins Lucid as the company continues to make substantial progress towards the commercialization of its products. The company is systematically advancing the Lucid Air sedan toward beta prototype testing, has established a vehicle charging network partnership with Electrify America, and is preparing to break ground on Lucid's new manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lucid's team recently moved into its new 305,000-square-foot headquarters in Silicon Valley and continues to expand across all areas of the organization.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating luxury electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. All of Lucid's vehicles are built upon Lucid's industry-leading proprietary electric powertrain technology and are uniquely developed to deliver an unprecedented experience for both driver and passenger. Lucid's first vehicle, the Lucid Air, is widely acclaimed by automotive journalists and is scheduled to begin production at Lucid's manufacturing facility in Arizona, USA in 2020.

