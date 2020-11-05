Lucid Motors Expands California Studios with New Locations in Century City and San Jose

At any Lucid Studio, customers can review options for the full Lucid Air lineup of luxury, high-performance EVs. This includes the Lucid Air, a very well-equipped model available from $69,900 1 , through the Lucid Air Touring, which starts at $87,500 1 , and the Lucid Air Grand Touring, starting at $131,500 1 . The Lucid Air lineup features available horsepower levels up to 1080 hp, quarter mile times as low as 9.9 seconds, and versions offering up to 517 miles of projected range on a single charge, making Lucid Air the new standard for electric vehicle performance and efficiency.

The new Los Angeles Lucid Studio, which joins the Beverly Hills Studio as the second Southern California location, is now open at Westfield Century City while the San Jose Studio, the second in Silicon Valley, is located at Westfield Valley Fair.

"With these newest California locations, with many more to come, more people will have the opportunity to engage in an entirely new EV car-buying journey that is as groundbreaking as the performance, efficiency, and design benchmarks set by the Lucid Air itself," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors.

Studio Experience

Lucid Studios augment the physical experience of seeing and touching a Lucid Air with an elevated digital experience that complements the purchase process and extends into ownership. Using a 4K VR configurator, Lucid's Virtual Reality Experience combines the physical and virtual worlds to allow seamless personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to exterior color.

Future Studios & Service Centers

These newest Studios are two of 20 set to open throughout North America by the end of 2021. Other locations will include Miami, West Palm Beach, New York City, Boston, and the D.C. Metro.

Aligning with current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, customers can go to www.lucidmotors.com to book a personal appointment or start exploring the Lucid Air through the "Design Yours" configurator .

About Lucid Motors

Lucid's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, the Air will be capable of an estimated EPA range of over 500 miles and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in the spring of 2021.

1 After the $7,500 federal tax credit.

