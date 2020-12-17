Lucid Motors Expands Retail Locations in the US with First East Coast Studios in South Florida

At any Lucid Studio, customers can review options for the full Lucid Air lineup of luxury, high-performance EVs, which resets the bar for electric vehicle performance and efficiency with up to 517 miles of projected range on a single charge for select models and a 0-60 mph time as low as 2.5 seconds. This includes the Lucid Air Pure, a very well-equipped model available from $69,900 [1] , the Lucid Air Touring, which starts at $87,500¹, and the Lucid Air Grand Touring that starts at $131,500¹. The first available Lucid Air model will be the exclusive, limited production Dream Edition, available from $161,500 1 , featuring up to 503 miles of range, with 1080 hp and a quarter mile time of 9.9 seconds. Lucid Air production begins in Spring 2021 at the newly completed Lucid Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) in Casa Grande, Arizona.

"The opening of our first East Coast Studio in Miami signifies a remarkable milestone for Lucid, marking the expansion of our retail network across the United States and introducing Lucid to an ever-growing audience. Our first product, Lucid Air, a true luxury EV, is setting new standards in power, efficiency, comfort, and range. I'm confident that these attributes will resonate with Floridians attracted to the benefits a state-of-the-art EV can have upon their family, their community, and indeed, the world," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors.

Studio Experience

Every Lucid Studio offers a digitally-oriented luxury experience. By supporting every phase of the customer journey, Lucid Studios allow customers to experience the brand and its products in a location that underscores the company's unique design aesthetic.

Exploring a Lucid Studio, visitors will get a vision of how the company draws inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of its home state of California. Lucid Studios augment the physical experience of seeing and touching a Lucid Air, along with the materials used in the interior, with an elevated digital experience. Using a 4K VR configurator, Lucid's Virtual Reality Experience combines the physical and virtual worlds to allow seamless personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to exterior color.

Virtual Experience

Mirroring the luxury Studio experience online, customers who prefer shopping from home can engage with the Lucid "Design Yours" configurator, a cloud-based configuration solution powered by ZeroLight's Concierge product. From the comfort of their own homes, customers can interact with a car while exploring key features and configuration options.

Future Studios & Service Centers

The newest Studio in South Florida is just one of a network of 20 locations set to open throughout North America by the end of 2021. Other Studio locations will include New York City, Boston, D.C. Metro, Chicago, and multiple California locations.

About Lucid Motors

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology, featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in the spring of 2021.

References:

[1]Net retail cost after $7,500 US federal tax credit

