Lucid Motors Marks Start of Construction at Arizona Electric Vehicle Factory Site

The event, designated a "ground-building" ceremony because it serves as a symbol of Lucid's long-term commitment to the region, celebrates not only the start of construction but also Lucid's plan for continuous growth and future products.

"The Lucid Air is a cutting-edge electric vehicle designed, engineered, and destined for manufacture entirely in America," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. "We are proud to be moving forward on our commitment to manufacturing the Lucid Air in Casa Grande. With supportive investors, an outstanding team of designers and engineers, and a product strategy that extends well beyond the Air, we expect today to be just the start of a longstanding presence in this dynamic city."

"Attracting a high-tech automotive manufacturer like Lucid Motors to Arizona is a testament to the talent, business environment, and geographic location our state has to offer innovative companies to help them succeed," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "I congratulate Lucid Motors, Casa Grande, and Pinal County on achieving this milestone and look forward to seeing the first vehicles roll off the production line."

The factory is expected to have a positive economic impact on the city, county, and state, including:

Approximately 4,800 direct and indirect jobs by 2029

Over $700 million in capital investment by Lucid by the mid-2020s

Training programs and new curriculums at local community colleges

"We are pleased that a company on the cutting edge of technology and innovation such as Lucid chose to build their manufacturing facility in Casa Grande," said Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland. "Not only will Lucid bring thousands of good paying jobs to the area, but it also anchors our efforts to attract additional high-tech businesses to the region and develop a highly skilled workforce for advanced manufacturing."

"The partnership and cooperation it took to bring Lucid here is something we are proud of as a region," Pinal County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Goodman said. "Lucid and its automotive vision and technology fits in well as one of our targeted sectors we want to bring to the area. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors is proud to welcome Lucid, and we look forward to a long partnership together."

Lucid chose the Casa Grande, Arizona, location for its factory after an extensive search across 13 US states and more than 60 sites. Lucid selected Arizona based upon numerous positive factors, including business climate, infrastructure, talent, geographic location, and the automotive supply chain in the Arizona-Sonora region.

About Lucid Motors

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan, featuring a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, the Air will be capable of over 400 miles range and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Production of the Lucid Air will begin in late 2020 in Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

