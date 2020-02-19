Lucid Motors Rounds Out Leadership Team with Michael Smuts and Michael Carter

As Lucid's Vice President of Finance, Michael Smuts oversees the company's accounting and finance activities. Before joining Lucid, Smuts spent 25 years in key finance management roles at Ford Motor Company — including serving as Chief Financial Officer for Ford's operations in Southeast Asia and as the company's Global Director of Cost Optimization.

Michael Carter is Lucid's Vice President of People, responsible for bringing together software and automotive talent with human resources strategies and initiatives that support the company's high-performance culture. Prior to joining Lucid, Carter was Vice President of Human Resources at Samsung Electronics. He has more than two decades of HR leadership experience from a number of world-class Silicon Valley technology companies, including Cisco, Intel, and Qualcomm.

"We are building Lucid to be the next great tech and auto company, with our current momentum allowing us to attract world-class talent like Michael Smuts and Michael Carter," said CEO Peter Rawlinson. "I'm thrilled to welcome them to the team as we take the Lucid Air to production."

Smuts and Carter join Lucid in the runup to the company unveiling the production Lucid Air in New York in April of 2020. In addition to the vehicle's final interior and exterior designs, new details on production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.

About Lucid Motors

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan, featuring a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, the Air will be capable of over 400 miles range and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Production of the Lucid Air will begin in late 2020 in Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

