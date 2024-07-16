Lucid Raises the Bar with World’s Most Efficient Car Achieving Landmark 5.0 miles/kWh and Record 146 MPGe

The new 2025 Lucid Air Pure is the most efficient and thus most sustainable vehicle made, with 420 miles of EPA-estimated range, a powerful new infotainment processor, and heat pump as standard, still priced from just $69,900.

NEWARK, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced updates for the 2025 model year that further raise the bar, enabling a landmark 5.0 miles per kilowatt hour of energy and record 146 MPGe EPA rating for the Air Pure. The heat pump first employed on Lucid Sapphire now becomes standard across the lineup, improving real-world range, while a powerful new infotainment processor provides improved user experience.

"The advancements introduced across the Lucid Air lineup for 2025 further cement our leadership position," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid. "Lucid Air is the very embodiment of our relentless approach to optimization, enabling Air Pure to use less electrical energy than any other vehicle for any journey taken, A to B."

Record-Breaking Energy Efficiency

Enabled by further enhancements of Lucid's groundbreaking technology, the 2025 Lucid Air Pure equates to the most energy-efficient vehicle ever, the first to achieve 5 miles of range per kilowatt hour of energy – via an EPA-estimated range of 420 miles from an 84 kWh battery pack – reaching a major milestone in the global effort for sustainable transportation.

This means that the new Lucid Air Pure requires less electrical energy for any journey taken, A to B, than any other vehicle on the market today. Consuming less energy to travel further enables electric vehicles to deliver the range that consumers expect while reducing the size of costly battery packs. Reducing battery pack size also enables building more cars from a given quantity of raw materials. When it is time to recharge, the smaller pack in Lucid Air Pure reduces the demands on public power grids and enables adding more miles with less energy while fast charging on road trips.

Range to Spare, Even in Cold Air

The Lucid Air model lineup offers outstanding range even in cold conditions, thanks to the inclusion of an energy-saving heat pump. First introduced in the Air Sapphire and then added to the range-king Air Grand Touring for 2024, this ultra-compact, high-performance heat pump is now standard on every Lucid Air.

A Leap in Digital Performance

Furthermore, every new 2025 Lucid Air model now receives new-generation control hardware. The result is triple the processing power and twice the memory compared to the previous generation, for a significantly enhanced and faster in-car infotainment experience.

All models, from Air Pure to Air Grand Touring, will now come standard with Lucid's DreamDrive Premium ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which includes 3D Surround View Monitoring, live Blind Spot Display and more.

The in-car entertainment experience is also enhanced for Air Grand Touring models with Lucid's advanced SurrealSound Pro sound system now standard.

2025 Lucid Air Lineup

Grand Touring. With an EPA estimated 512 miles of range, the 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring retains its position as range king by a significant margin, enabled by advancements in Lucid's electric powertrain technology, despite more-stringent range testing regulations. Priced from $110,900 and available to order today. *

Touring. The 2025 Lucid Air Touring retains its position as the ideal all-rounder, benefitting from all-wheel drive coupled with great range and performance. Up to 406 miles of EPA-estimated range. Priced from $78,900 and available to order today. *

Pure. The 2025 Lucid Air Pure is the engaging driver's favorite and the single most efficient and, therefore, the most sustainable vehicle on the market today. The 2025 Air Pure offers a remarkable 420 miles of EPA estimated range from an 84 kWh battery pack, equating to 5.0 miles per kilowatt hour of energy. Priced from $69,900 and available to order today. *

