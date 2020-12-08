Lucid Receives National and Local Recognition as a Best Company to Work For

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced today it's been named one of the 2020 Best Companies to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for the sixth time. Along with four additional top workplace awards this year, this recognition showcases the company's commitment to creating a collaborative, innovative and inclusive culture for all its employees.

Each year, Utah Business surveys thousands of employees across the state to identify organizations leading the way in flexibility and benefits, but most importantly in creating respectful, inclusive workplaces.

"We're honored to be listed and are grateful our employees continue to see Lucid as the place where they belong," said Kat Judd, vice president of people and culture and associate general counsel at Lucid. "In the chaos of switching to remote work, we have been so impressed with our employees' dedication, passion and excellence. They truly make Lucid an incredible place to work."

Lucid's company culture is rooted in strong values of teamwork over ego, individual ownership and initiative, and innovation in everything, fostering unique connections across the entire organization. Most importantly, Lucid encourages an inclusive environment where all feel welcome bringing their whole selves to work.

The company's unique and special benefits help support overall well-being and work-life balance for employees. Some of these perks include:

Robust benefits package including:

Fully covered medical, dental, and vision



Mental health services at no cost to employees



401(k) matching program



HSA option



Life insurance



Onsite flu shots and dental services clinics



Weekly virtual wellness events

Flexible work schedules, generous PTO and unlimited sick time

20 weeks of leave for primary caregivers + 15 extra PTO days for new parents to provide additional flexibility in supporting employees through the transition back to work

Local volunteer opportunities centered around education initiatives in the community

This award follows Lucid's recognition earlier in the year on the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 list and as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology by Fortune. The company was also named a Best Medium Workplace by Great Place to Work® and Fortune for the third consecutive year. Additionally, Lucid was included on the 2020 Shatter List by Women Tech Council (WTC) for community and company engagement in promoting inclusivity for and advancing women.

For more information about Lucid's unique culture or to apply for a career at Lucid, visit: golucid.co/careers.

About Lucid

Lucid is the only visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. Its products, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, provide users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future, by enabling collaboration and clear communication. Lucidspark is a virtual whiteboard application for freeform ideation, group brainstorming and real-time collaboration across teams. Lucidchart is an intelligent diagramming application for understanding the people, processes and systems that drive business forward. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users, including customers like Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson and ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

