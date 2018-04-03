Lucid Receives National Great Place to Work Certification

"Being named a great place to work is really due to the people that make up Lucid and their commitment to the company's core values," says Kat Judd, VP of People Operations at Lucid. "We value teamwork over ego, passion, innovation, and individual empowerment, and these values guide us in creating a culture where great work is possible. We are honored to be recognized by Great Place to Work for these efforts."

According to the Great Place to Work survey, 94 percent of employees say Lucid is a great workplace. Other survey highlights include:

96 percent of employees are willing to give extra to get the job done.

96 percent of employees say Lucid's facilities contribute to a good working environment.

95 percent of employees say management hires people who fit in well.

96 percent of employees say Lucid is a fun place to work.

"We applaud Lucid for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace—critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Lucid should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

The Great Place to Work recognition accompanies other prestigious workplace awards Lucid has received, including Utah Business Best Companies to Work For in 2017.

About Lucid

Lucid is the parent company of two cloud-based visual productivity solutions: Lucidchart and Lucidpress. Lucidchart is an essential visual productivity platform that helps anyone understand and share ideas, information, and processes with clarity. Lucidpress is an intuitive design and brand management platform for creating on-brand content faster. Together, they are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 15 million users, including Amazon, Delta, Visa, Toyota, and Procter & Gamble, and 96 percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

