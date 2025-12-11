Lucid Software Assessed "Awardable" for Department of Defense work in the P1 Solutions Marketplace

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration and work acceleration, today announced that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace.

The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, 5-minute long readily-awardable pitch videos, which address the Government's greatest requirements in hardware, software and service solutions.

Lucid's FedRAMP® Authorized (Moderate) offering, Lucid GovSuite , which includes Lucidchart (an intelligent diagramming application) and Lucidspark (a virtual whiteboard), supports public sector teams from ideation through execution of mission-critical projects, while providing an additional layer of security and governance for highly-regulated organizations. Additional capabilities are available to further enhance Lucid GovSuite:

Enterprise Shield: Streamlines the protection of sensitive data and provides elevated compliance controls, including document classification and content inspection.

Accelerators: Expands the platform's functionality to help teams accelerate planning, organization, and execution of strategic initiatives such as agile delivery, cloud transformation, and process improvement.

"Joining the Platform One Solutions Marketplace is a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting the Department of Defense's digital transformation," said Chris Weber, Head of Public Sector at Lucid Software. "Today's complex defense landscape demands secure collaboration, intricate system management, and rigorous compliance. Lucid empowers public sector organizations to meet these critical requirements while accelerating how they plan, collaborate, and execute key initiatives."

Lucid's video, accessible only by government customers on the P1 Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which a top U.S. defense contractor uses Lucid to streamline workflows and improve processes, ultimately achieving a 315% increase in engagement, 9 hours saved per workshop, and 30% greater knowledge retention. Lucid was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the P1 Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a P1 Solutions Marketplace account at https://p1-marketplace.com/ .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration and work acceleration, helping teams see and build the future by turning ideas into reality. Its products include the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite ( Lucidchart and Lucidspark ) and airfocus . The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, combined with powerful accelerators for business agility, cloud, and process transformation, empowers organizations to streamline work, foster alignment, and drive business transformation at scale. airfocus, an AI-powered product management and roadmapping platform, extends these capabilities by helping teams prioritize work, define product strategy, and align execution with business goals. The most used work acceleration platform by the Fortune 500, Lucid's solutions are trusted by more than 100 million users across enterprises worldwide, including Google, GE, and NBC Universal. Lucid partners with leaders such as Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft, and has received numerous awards for its products, growth, and workplace culture. Learn more at lucid.co .

About the P1 Solutions Marketplace

The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in hardware, software and service solutions. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at https://p1-marketplace.com/ .

SOURCE Lucid Software