Lucid Welcomes Marc Winterhoff as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Lucid Group

07 Nov, 2023, 17:09 ET

  • Lucid announces the appointment of Marc Winterhoff as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a newly created role reporting to CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson
  • Introduction of Lucid's first COO underscores Lucid's focus on accelerating international expansion, enhancing its go-to-market strategy, and maturing its world-class manufacturing operations
  • Winterhoff brings 27 years of experience in the automotive and software industry

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Winterhoff as Chief Operating Officer, effective December 4, 2023. Mr. Winterhoff will report directly to CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson and will be focused on driving Lucid's operational efficiency, accelerating Lucid's international expansion, enhancing its go-to-market strategy, and maturing its world-class manufacturing operations.

Mr. Winterhoff joins Lucid from Roland Berger's automotive practice and brings a proven record of success to Lucid: operational leadership for large automotive manufacturers; managing manufacturing and cost efficiency; introduction of sales, service, and new mobility concepts; and long-term strategies for renowned automotive brands. He is well-equipped to lead the company's global sales and service, marketing, international markets, manufacturing operations, and supply chain organizations.

"We are delighted to welcome Marc to Lucid," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "His keen insight into consumer and technology trends and operational expertise within the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and China make him the ideal leader to help propel us into the next phase of our growth."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Lucid and be part of such a stellar group," said Mr. Winterhoff. "The incredible products Lucid has created and brought to market inspire technologists and car-lovers everywhere, and I am honored to be part of the team."

Mr. Winterhoff graduated with a master's degree in electrical and electronics engineering and management from the Technische Universität Darmstadt. He will be based at Lucid's Silicon Valley headquarters.

About Lucid Group
Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Media Contacts
[email protected]

Trademarks
This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Lucid Group

