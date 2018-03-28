Lucidchart Announces Lucidchart Live App for the Quip Platform, Empowering Companies to Embed Visuals in Any Quip Document

"This collaboration is another step in achieving our goal to work where our users work," said Karl Sun, co-founder and CEO of Lucidchart. "We're excited to further our relationship with Salesforce and provide an integrated experience where users and teams can collaborate quicker and with more clarity."

When building innovative solutions, carrying out complicated processes, or describing something complex, a visual can often be stronger than words. Lucidchart's Live App will let users convey complex processes, solutions, and information with elegant visuals and diagrams that can be embedded into any Quip document. And with an embedded Lucidchart editor available inside the Quip document, users will be able to create and edit diagrams without having to leave Quip.

"Teams need the right apps and tools embedded where they work," said Patrick Moran, Chief Customer Officer, Quip. "Opening up Quip to our partner ecosystem through the Salesforce AppExchange delivers an enormous opportunity for our partners to extend their expertise into the Quip Platform, creating a customized solution for every Quip customer."

The Lucidchart Live App is available today on the Salesforce AppExchange here.

Lucidchart

Lucidchart is the essential visual productivity platform that helps anyone understand and share ideas, information, and processes with clarity. With this intuitive, cloud-based solution, anyone can learn to work visually and collaborate in real time while building flowcharts, mockups, UML diagrams, and more. Lucidchart is utilized in over 180 countries by more than 11 million users, from sales managers mapping out prospective organizations to IT directors visualizing their network infrastructure. 96 percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucidchart, and customers include Amazon, Delta, Visa, Toyota, and Procter & Gamble. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its business and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.lucidchart.com.

About Quip

Quip, a Salesforce company and cloud-based collaboration platform, enables teams to create and deliver work together, faster. Combining documents, spreadsheets, apps and chat with live CRM data in a modern way. Quip delivers a central hub to create, collaborate and get better work done. Built mobile-first, Quip breaks down communication barriers and silos enabling every business to collaborate online, offline and from any device. Leading brands including 21st Century Fox, Diageo, Electronic Arts and Facebook have turned to Quip to increase collaboration, productivity and innovation. On average Quip users experience 43 percent less email, 38 percent less meetings and are able to complete projects 37 percent faster in Quip[1].

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 5 million customer installs and 70,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, Quip and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

