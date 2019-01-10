Lucidchart Announces New Integration with GitHub to Increase Understanding Among Teams

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucidchart, the visual productivity platform that drives innovation and collaboration, today announced its new integration with GitHub, one of the leading software development platforms. Lucidchart is one of four launch partners for the Content Attachments API, which embeds the content behind a URL directly into a GitHub conversation to provide better context.

"We're very excited to work with GitHub," said Karl Sun, co-founder and CEO of Lucidchart. "Millions of engineers rely on Lucidchart, and we will continue to empower them to clearly communicate and work more efficiently by integrating with the platforms they use."

This integration with GitHub is yet another way that Lucidchart enhances an agile or DevOps environment—diagrams help team members understand how an application or system functions faster than text-heavy documentation, so teams can move quickly on issues and pull requests.

Through the integration, users can insert a published link to a Lucidchart diagram, such as an architecture diagram, mockup, or user flow. The link will unfurl to show a preview of the visual so team members can quickly understand an issue or pull request and work more efficiently. By inserting a link to a live document rather than a static image, users can ensure that their teams always have access to the current version.

For more information, visit https://www.lucidchart.com/pages/integrations/github .

About Lucidchart

Lucidchart is the essential visual productivity platform that helps anyone understand and share ideas, information, and processes with clarity. With this intuitive, cloud-based solution, everyone can work visually and collaborate in real time while building flowcharts, mockups, UML diagrams, and more. Lucidchart is utilized in over 180 countries by more than 15 million users, from sales managers mapping out target organizations to IT directors visualizing their network infrastructure. Ninety-six percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucidchart, and customers include Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucidchart.com.

