Lucidchart Continues International Expansion with APAC Headquarters in Melbourne

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucidchart, the leading visual workspace, today announced the opening of its Asia Pacific headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. This is Lucidchart's second international office expansion, having opened an EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam at the end of 2018.

"We're excited to join the thriving tech scene in Melbourne," said Dave Grow, president and COO of Lucidchart. "We see a lot of great organic growth in APAC, and we believe that opening this office in Melbourne, a region that is continually producing and nurturing some of the best talent in tech, will provide us with the ideal resources to better serve and represent these customers."

Over the next five years, Lucidchart plans to hire over 100 new positions in Melbourne, specifically focused around sales, customer success and marketing, with the goal to better support and grow its already robust APAC user base of more than 3 million knowledge workers. Current customers in the region include Woolworths Supermarkets, LINE Corporation, Coupang, Flipkart and Xero Limited.

"We were delighted to support Lucidchart's move to Victoria, which will add considerable weight to our reputation as Australia's top tech city," said Victorian Minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas.

Lucidchart enables its more than 15 million users to gain an elevated perspective on complex problems and processes through its powerful diagramming core and collaboration features. Users can automate layout and easily pull in data to layer additional information on top of their diagrams. This information provides added context for a more comprehensive view of relationships, interdependencies and areas of improvement, helping professionals of all fields solve problems, drive better business decisions and innovate faster. Lucidchart is used in over 180 countries and in seven languages.

Explore job opportunities in Lucidchart's Melbourne office at golucid.co/careers.

About Lucidchart

Lucidchart is a visual workspace that combines diagramming, data visualization and collaboration to accelerate understanding and drive innovation. With this intuitive, cloud-based solution, everyone can work visually and collaborate in real time while building flowcharts, mockups, UML diagrams and more. Lucidchart is utilized in over 180 countries by more than 15 million users, from sales managers mapping out target organizations to IT directors visualizing their network infrastructure. Ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucidchart, and customers include Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucidchart.com.

