Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication

"Lucidchart has changed how business, engineering and operations teams communicate, so we're delighted to extend this powerful solution to sales teams," said Karl Sun, CEO of Lucidchart. "Thousands of sales professionals already rely on Lucidchart to work better together. As we've talked to these customers, we've identified unique problems faced by all roles in the sales organization and we're excited to now provide a tailored solution that makes it easy for teams to stay on the same page and collaborate in real-time."

The Lucidchart Sales Solution benefits the entire sales organization, helping:

Sales reps visualize complex sales with account maps so they can identify key stakeholders, determine next steps to closed-won and accelerate the deal cycle.

create scalable processes that can be shared with the entire organization. Sales engineers quickly and easily build professional, on-brand diagrams to clearly demonstrate ROI to customers.

Announcing Lucidchart for Salesforce

As part of this sales offering, Lucidchart also announced a powerful new integration with Salesforce. Users can now automatically import their Salesforce contacts into Lucidchart to quickly build powerful account maps and determine the best path to sale. The integration helps sales reps leverage valuable account information that can get buried in a traditional CRM, and because these account maps are centrally owned and managed in Salesforce, leadership can keep essential information within the company.

"I would have a tough time doing my job without Lucidchart," said Dean Weede, senior sales executive at Box, a leader in cloud content management. "It is the No. 1 place that I go to quickly get a status on where I am in the account, where I need to go and where I'm lacking. It helps me validate my strategy, and keep everybody else on board with my activities. Adding the integration with Salesforce will be huge for us at Box."

About Lucidchart

Lucidchart is the essential visual productivity platform that helps anyone understand and share ideas, information, and processes with clarity. With this intuitive, cloud-based solution, anyone can learn to work visually and collaborate in real time while building flowcharts, mockups, UML diagrams, and more. Lucidchart is utilized in over 180 countries by more than 11 million users, from sales managers mapping out prospective organizations to IT directors visualizing their network infrastructure. 96 percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucidchart, and customers include Amazon, Delta, Visa, Toyota, and Procter & Gamble. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucidchart.com.

