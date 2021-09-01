LucidHealth Expands Services in Southeastern Ohio Through Genesis Contract

ZANESVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidHealth, a physician-owned and led radiology management company, announced today that it received a new contract to provide diagnostic and interventional radiology services for Genesis Healthcare System (Genesis) in Zanesville and the surrounding southeastern Ohio community. Services will be provided by LucidHealth's Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates practice for on-site and remote care.

Genesis HealthCare System is an integrated healthcare delivery system based in Zanesville, Ohio. The system includes a not-for-profit hospital, Genesis Hospital, in Zanesville, an extensive network of more than 300 physicians and multiple outpatient care centers throughout the region. Genesis offers the full spectrum of imaging tests at their nationally accredited care sites and hosts advance X-ray, CT and MRI technology for increased comfort, fast test results and reduced radiation exposure.

"We are excited to begin our partnership with Genesis HealthCare System. Our organizations share a common culture and vision of providing high quality, value-based and patient-centered experience in radiology." said Doug Reader, MD, President, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, Inc.

"LucidHealth is pleased to expand our service offerings to the Genesis Healthcare System. With this new partnership, LucidHealth continues our mission to expand capabilities and improve outcomes," said Asif Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer, LucidHealth. "Our physician-led support model and integrated AI technology will further enhance their ability to deliver exceptional patient care in southeastern Ohio."

Genesis Hospital becomes the second largest care site in Ohio after Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. This new contract expands LucidHealth's geographic footprint to 33 hospitals and over 80 clinics served in Ohio. Through a clinically integrated model for patient care, our practices strive to provide best-in-class patient care to improve the lives of those in the communities we serve. We are committed to providing 24/7 subspecialized imaging, rapid turnaround times and robust vascular & interventional radiology programs.

For more information on LucidHealth's practices and services offered, visit LucidHealth.com.

About Genesis Healthcare System

Genesis HealthCare System is an integrated healthcare delivery system based in Zanesville, Ohio. Genesis is the largest healthcare provider in its six-county region of southeastern Ohio and offers a broader range of services through its affiliated organizations. Our mission is to provide compassionate, quality healthcare. For more information, please visit GensisHCS.org.

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth is a technology-enabled radiology services company providing the highest quality of subspecialized imaging care to hospitals and health systems. With more than 200 radiologists servicing care sites across 4 states, LucidHealth utilizes proprietary software, RadAssist, to integrate radiology workflow that directs imaging studies to the appropriate subspecialized radiologist. This solution enables real-time access to comparative studies across disparate hospitals and health systems, affords on-the-spot access to full quality images and provides a host of imaging data analytics that increase productivity, decrease turnaround times, and enhance patient care. For more information, please visit LucidHealth.com.

SOURCE LucidHealth

Related Links

lucidhealth.com

