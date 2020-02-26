LucidHealth Partners With Aidoc to Bring Advanced Radiology AI to Care Sites in the Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidHealth, a physician-owned and led radiology company, announced today that it is using an AI-powered diagnostic aid from leading AI vendor Aidoc to help prioritize and expedite treatment to patients with critical, life-threatening conditions. LucidHealth is one of the first radiology companies in the Midwest to incorporate artificial intelligence into their radiology practice, further cementing their commitment to continuously improving patient outcomes.

Aidoc Logo

"LucidHealth is committed to bringing the most advanced, highest quality technological solutions to assist our patients," said Mark Alfonso, Chief Medical Officer, LucidHealth. "Aidoc's AI-powered alerting system combined with our own proprietary workflow software, RadAssist, enables us to prioritize the patients with the most urgent, time-critical, life-threatening conditions. For example, proactive examination for intracranial hemorrhages via AI automatically and immediately flags those cases to the radiologists, allowing them to prioritize and assist in addressing those patients sooner. This reduction in wait time could be life-altering; providing the ability to ensure rapid radiologist inspection and triage for expedited treatment."

Aidoc's FDA cleared solutions detect time-sensitive pathologies and flag them in the radiology worklist including Intracranial hemorrhage, Pulmonary Embolism (awarded Minnie's Best Software), and C-spine fractures just to name a few. The addition of Aidoc's deep learning solutions into LucidHealth's platform will enhance patient care for the most critical cases across the Midwest.

"I'm delighted that LucidHealth will integrate Aidoc's solutions into its clinical workflow," said Tom Shearer, Regional VP Sales at Aidoc. "LucidHealth's broad partnership base with radiology groups means hundreds of thousands of patients will benefit from the power of AI, saving lives in the most critical cases."

About LucidHealth:

LucidHealth is a physician-owned and -led radiology management company. We partner with radiology groups to provide the technology and resources to increase the strategic value of their practices nationwide. Our belief is that all patients should have access to the highest quality of subspecialized imaging care, regardless of facility size or location. Our mission is to empower independent radiology groups to deliver world-class, subspecialized care to all patients within the communities we serve. For more information, please visit http://www.lucidhealth.com .

About Aidoc:

A leader in AI healthcare, Aidoc is one of Time Magazine's 50 Genius Companies and its founders were recognized in Forbes' "30 under 30" list. The company's solutions analyze medical imaging to provide the most comprehensive AI offering in the field. Aidoc is used by radiologists worldwide, aiding them in maximizing their clinical performance and expediting patient care. In 2019, Aidoc's pulmonary embolism solution won the "Best New Radiology Software" Minnie award. Aidoc is currently deployed at over 300 medical facilities in the US and around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.aidoc.com .

For more information, please contact:

Ariella Shoham

ariella@aidoc.com

www.aidoc.com

Kelley Holsten

kholsten@lucidhealth.com

+1-614-940-8182

SOURCE Aidoc; LucidHealth

Related Links

https://lucidhealth.com

