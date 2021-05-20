LucidHealth Partners with Green Bay Radiology to Expand Services in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidHealth, a physician-owned and led radiology management company, announces a partnership with Green Bay Radiology, a private radiology group offering premier imaging services throughout northeast Wisconsin.

Green Bay Radiology consists of 20 subspecialized radiologists that provide diagnostic and interventional radiology along with musculoskeletal procedures. The board certified and locally based physicians offer individualized interpretations of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT or CAT scan), plain film radiography (x-rays), ultrasound, nuclear medicine, and mammography services along with a variety of interventional radiological procedures.

"We are excited to begin our new partnership with LucidHealth. Our organizations share a common culture and vision of providing a high quality, value-based and patient-centered experience in radiology," said Ryan Peirce, MD, President, Green Bay Radiology. "Together with LucidHealth, we can provide our hospital partners, clinic partners and patients in northeast Wisconsin greater access to cutting-edge diagnostic imaging and interventional resources."

"LucidHealth is proud to welcome Green Bay Radiology to our network. With this new partnership, LucidHealth now has the largest group of subspecialized radiologists in Wisconsin," said Asif Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer, LucidHealth. "Our physician-led support model and integrated AI technology will expand Green Bay Radiology's capabilities and further enhance their ability to deliver exceptional patient care."

Green Bay Radiology becomes the fourth prominent Wisconsin practice to partner with LucidHealth since 2019. This partnership expands LucidHealth's Wisconsin geographic footprint to 29 hospitals and over 100 clinics served. Through a clinically integrated model for patient care, our practices strive to provide best-in-class patient care to improve the lives of those in the communities we serve. We are committed to providing 24/7 subspecialized imaging, rapid turnaround times and robust vascular & interventional radiology programs.

For more information on LucidHealth Wisconsin's practices and services offered, visit Lucidwisconsin.com.

About Green Bay Radiology

Green Bay Radiology offers premier imaging services throughout northeastern Wisconsin. Our group has been providing quality care to the patients of this area for over 25 years. We are committed to providing the highest quality services with a personalized touch. For more information, please visit GreenBayRadiology.com.

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth is a technology-enabled radiology services company providing the highest quality of subspecialized imaging care to hospitals and health systems. With more than 200 radiologists servicing care sites across 4 states, LucidHealth utilizes proprietary software, RadAssist, to integrate radiology workflow that directs imaging studies to the appropriate subspecialized radiologist. This solution enables real-time access to comparative studies across disparate hospitals and health systems, affords on-the-spot access to full quality images and provides a host of imaging data analytics that increase productivity, decrease turnaround times, and enhance patient care. For more information, please visit LucidHealth.com.

