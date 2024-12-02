LucidHealth Selects Royal Health Inc. as Strategic Partner to Drive Next-Level Radiology Workflow Solutions Across Multi-State Operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Health Inc., the leader in cloud-native radiology workflow and patient experience solutions, has been selected by LucidHealth to support its multi-state outpatient imaging center operations with a seamless, single-vendor platform for comprehensive radiology services. Royal Health's expertise in deploying cloud-based solutions across complex, large-scale sites makes it an ideal partner to streamline LucidHealth's imaging center operations and allow clinical teams to focus on patient care and operational growth.

As LucidHealth expands its footprint across multiple states, the need for a comprehensive, reliable solution was paramount. "When we looked under the hood and met the team, it became clear that Royal led other vendors in the radiology space," said Tom Hasley, Chief Information Officer for LucidHealth. "Royal's commitment to service and their ability to address our specific challenges in a creative and adaptable way has surpassed our expectations. The go-live experience was remarkably smooth, despite our tight timelines, as Royal's team moved mountains to provide us with a robust, enterprise solution."

"At Royal, our priority is delivering adaptable, cloud-native solutions that meet the specific demands of each radiology provider," said Andrea Lesh, Head of Sales at Royal Health Inc. "We work closely with partners like LucidHealth to understand their operational goals and create tailored workflows that simplify processes, drive efficiency, and ultimately improve patient care. This commitment to service and collaboration sets us apart in the industry."

Royal's integrated platform provides LucidHealth's outpatient imaging practices with a seamless workflow solution, covering comprehensive patient and referring physician engagement, all-exam-type self-scheduling, clinical workflows including mammography and lung tracking, billing, and a powerful analytics suite. This end-to-end solution eliminates the complexities of multi-vendor systems, providing LucidHealth with a reliable, single point of support and insight across their operations.

"Partnering with Royal allows us to scale confidently and efficiently to meet the evolving demands of our markets," shared Kirsten Jones, Regional Vice President of Operations for LucidHealth's imaging center practices. "We are thrilled to have a single vendor capable of delivering such comprehensive functionality. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide exceptional patient care, streamline internal processes, and achieve new operational efficiencies."

Royal Health Inc. brings a proven track record of deploying solutions for large, complex radiology operations across the country. With LucidHealth, Royal continues to demonstrate its leadership in delivering cloud-native, scalable solutions that can grow with radiology providers to meet the demands of a dynamic healthcare landscape.

About Royal Health Inc.

Royal Health Inc. delivers innovative, cloud-based workflow solutions tailored for healthcare providers, particularly in radiology. With a full suite of integrated tools spanning the entire radiology workflow—from pre-visit processes through to revenue cycle and analytics—Royal Health enables organizations to streamline operations and elevate quality of care. Known for its customer-focused approach and scalability, Royal Health is committed to driving efficiency and reliability for complex, multi-site healthcare systems.

About LucidHealth

Through a broad network of community-based radiology practices, LucidHealth supports radiology services at outpatient imaging centers and healthcare facilities across the country. As a growing leader in the rapidly evolving radiology industry, LucidHealth's mission is to provide the highest quality and cutting-edge imaging care to all patients while providing a clear vision for the future of radiology. Offering propriety AI-driven technology, subspecialized remote and onsite services, and a clinically integrated network of radiology practices, LucidHealth allows radiologists time to focus on what they do best - caring for patients. Learn more at LucidHealth.com and connect with us @LHRadiology.

