Lucidity Festival Teams Up with Drishti Beats and Gold's Gym SoCal to Create the Movement Lab Stage, Integrating Wellness, Music, and Fitness

Campaign helps Festivalgoers "Get Fit for Festival Season"

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucidity Festival , renowned for its blend of art, music, and conscious living, partners with Gold's Gym SoCal and Drishti Beats for this year's Movement Lab stage and a "Get Fit for Festival Season" campaign. The collaboration aims to prepare attendees both before and during the festival season and introduces a holistic approach to wellness integrating yoga, music and fitness.

Lucidity Festival has partnered with Gold's Gym SoCal and Drishti Beats to bring this year's Movement Lab Stage to life. It is a unique space to explore wellness practices amidst an electrifying atmosphere. Attendees will enjoy a seamless blend of vigorous workouts and mindful practices, including Yoga Masterclasses with Drishti Beats' certified yoga instructors, Sound Healings, Breathwork Workshops, Recovery Sessions and other group classes with meditation, exercise, and mindfulness. Recognized as the West Coast's premier independent transformational art and music festival, Lucidity offers three electrifying stages and a dynamic mix of music, workshops, and performances. The Movement Lab Stage, hosted by Drishti Beats, features curated live music, therapeutic soundscapes, and movement workshops, incorporating holistic health, mindfulness, and fitness for a festival experience like no other.

The Movement Lab stage is a unique space for Lucidity festivalgoers to explore wellness practices amidst an electrifying atmosphere. Attendees will enjoy a seamless blend of vigorous workouts and mindful practices, including:

Yoga Masterclasses: With Drishti Beats' certified yoga instructors, offering sessions from dynamic vinyasa to calming yin, accommodating all skill levels.





With Drishti Beats' certified yoga instructors, offering sessions from dynamic vinyasa to calming yin, accommodating all skill levels. Sound Healing: Curated by Drishti Beats, blending live music with therapeutic soundscapes for deep relaxation.





Curated by Drishti Beats, blending live music with therapeutic soundscapes for deep relaxation. Breathwork Workshops: Techniques for enhancing mindfulness and wellness through guided sessions.





Techniques for enhancing mindfulness and wellness through guided sessions. Recovery Sessions: Including meditation and self-massage, focusing on rest and rejuvenation.





Including meditation and self-massage, focusing on rest and rejuvenation. "Zen Ride": - a group cycle class that merges physical exercise with meditation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gold's Gym and Drishti Beats to bring the Movement Lab stage to life at this year's Lucidity Music Festival," said Jonah Gabriel Haas, Co-Founder and CEO of Lucidity. "This partnership enriches our festival experience and emphasizes the importance of holistic health. We're excited to see the synergy between music, art, and wellness unfold at Lucidity."

Lucidity ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary 14-Day VIP Gold's Gym SoCal membership, encouraging a vibrant community of fitness enthusiasts and festival attendees to explore new dimensions of wellness.

For more information, visit https://lucidityfestival.com/musicians-stage/movement-lab/ .

Tickets are available at https://lucidityfestival.com/ , or visit our communities at Facebook , Instagram , X , and Spotify .

About Lucidity Festivals:

Lucidity Festivals is an annual transformational art and music festival held in the hills above Santa Barbara, California.

About Drishti Beats

Drishti Beats was born out of the meshing of yoga and high vibrational dance music passions. A burning desire to create something genuinely unique between the yoga and dance music worlds came together.

About Gold's Gym

What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California has since become the most well-known and traditional fitness company in the world – Gold's Gym.

Media Contact:

Amy Toosley

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucidity Festival