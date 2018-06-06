Lucidity Releases Yellow Paper Detailing Scalable Blockchain Implementation for Programmatic Advertising

Lucidity has built a sophisticated Layer 2 blockchain solution, which works on an existing root blockchain and provides significant advancements in scalability. Achieving scale is done by moving computation to Lucidity's sidechain to provide a greater degree of privacy and to expedite the processing of large data sets of millions of events per second from multiple parties.1

In order to meet the demands of programmatic advertising, the Lucidity sidechain implementation uses sharding to scale the system and a Plasma implementation to ensure the system remains secure.

Specifically, this allows Lucidity to:

Validate event-level data

Create additional scale without sacrificing decentralization

Economically incentivize veracity and accuracy through a proof-of-stake rewards and penalties system

Create groundbreaking visibility into the advertising supply chain

"We are thrilled to publicly release our yellow paper describing our scaling capabilities utilizing Layer 2 solutions like Plasma and sharding. Interestingly, our protocol and products have not just attracted the attention of the largest players in the digital advertising industry, but also blockchain experts seeking supply-chain optimization infrastructure," said Sam Kim, CEO of Lucidity. "As Vitalik Buterin shared, the Ethereum network is seeking to achieve processing of more than 1 million transactions per second, which is the volume needed to service the digital advertising industry."

"Lucidity is Plasma. Plasma is a way of thinking, and it's already here," said Miguel Morales, CTO of Lucidity. "Lucidity uses many of the concepts introduced in the Plasma white paper in order to build a Layer 2 solution capable of scaling to millions of transactions per second."

Lucidity's product is live and in-market, and continues to gain momentum in the advertising community. Lucidity was recently nominated for "Blockchain Startup of 2018" from the The Blocks Awards.

The yellow paper, "Decentralized Ad Analytics For the Enforcement of Digital Measurement Standards," is available for download here: https://lucidity.tech/yellowpaper/.

For more information, please visit lucidity.tech or join Lucidity on Telegram at https://t.me/luciditytech.

About Lucidity

Lucidity is a digital advertising blockchain protocol bringing transparency and trust to digital advertising. Lucidity is the market leader using blockchain technology for digital advertisers and publishers to mitigate fraud, transact with trust, and maximize ROI. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Lucidity's protocol and associated product suite resolve data discrepancies so billing is faster; prevents fraud by eliminating publisher domain spoofing; and enables supply chain payment tracking so advertisers know exactly where their budgets are going. Lucidity was founded to tap the power of blockchain and cryptography to deliver transparency to the digital advertising supply chain for a cleaner ecosystem in which honest players benefit the most. The company is based in Los Angeles.

1Casey, Michael. "'Layer 2' Blockchain Tech is an Even Bigger Deal Than You Think." Coindesk. May 30, 2018. https://www.coindesk.com/layer-2-blockchain-tech-even-bigger-deal-think/.

Media Contact: Rachel Jermansky

Resound Marketing for Lucidity

rachel@ResoundMarketing.com

+1 (609) 279-0050 x119

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucidity-releases-yellow-paper-detailing-scalable-blockchain-implementation-for-programmatic-advertising-300660646.html

SOURCE Lucidity

Related Links

http://lucidity.tech

