LucidLink Accelerates Connected Creativity with Spring 2022 Release

Product Innovations and Availability on Microsoft Azure Marketplace Enable Enterprises to Easily Embrace the Cloud for Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , an innovative SaaS-based company delivering high-performance remote collaboration to the world's largest brands and creative professionals, today announced the availability of LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 as part of its Spring 2022 launch. Building on its success in global file systems, Filespaces 2.0 enables organizations of any size to quickly adopt cloud services, providing more flexible hybrid office strategies for employees no matter the location.

"Our file streaming technology has been re-architected from the ground up to meet the ever-growing demand for active remote collaboration. The new architecture of Filespaces 2.0 allows us to support much larger organizations, with thousands of users, hundreds of millions of files in storage, and a much-improved performance and responsiveness," said George Dochev, co-founder and CTO, LucidLink. "This is a foundational piece of technology that will enable the company to scale and support enterprise customers of any size."

LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 includes:

New Metadata Streaming - Collaborating over long distances often exceeds hundreds of concurrent users, having access to millions of files. Metadata Streaming introduces advanced algorithms for Internet-based file streaming, increasing teams' overall system responsiveness and productivity on tight deadlines.

- Collaborating over long distances often exceeds hundreds of concurrent users, having access to millions of files. Metadata Streaming introduces advanced algorithms for Internet-based file streaming, increasing teams' overall system responsiveness and productivity on tight deadlines. Faster Filespaces - Lightning-fast responsiveness enables team members to browse Filespaces of any size with hundreds of millions of files without downtime seen with traditional cloud storage file synchronization.

Lightning-fast responsiveness enables team members to browse Filespaces of any size with hundreds of millions of files without downtime seen with traditional cloud storage file synchronization. Instantly Accessible Snapshots - Snapshots offer a unique way to restore prior versions of individual files or revert entire Filespaces to earlier points. The new highly scalable architecture of LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 makes instant access to snapshots now possible, accelerating the productivity of creative teams with large projects.

- Snapshots offer a unique way to restore prior versions of individual files or revert entire Filespaces to earlier points. The new highly scalable architecture of LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 makes instant access to snapshots now possible, accelerating the productivity of creative teams with large projects. New and Improved File Locking - State-of-the-art distributed global file locking improves performance with increased resilience in a distributed environment. Windows users receive the file locking experience on par with network-attached storage (NAS).

"Once we found LucidLink, we were able to become a worldwide business and run our production 24/7," said James Wiley, Partner, GoDigital Unlimited. "LucidLink has changed our lives and our clients' lives. We can keep our 5K RED cameras running all day, transferring footage in the evening and receiving the content from our editors the next morning. The speed and capabilities of LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 have increased our business threefold, and we continue to grow rapidly."

Deploy quickly on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers can now take advantage of LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 with the streamlined deployment, procurement, and application management provided by the company's new availability on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

LucidLink is an exhibiting sponsor at the National Association of Broadcasters show, April 24-27. The company is demonstrating the new capabilities of LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 and their workflow integration with Adobe, Avid, Blackmagic Design, Telestream, and more.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company maintains an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, with remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia.

For more information about LucidLink, please contact [email protected]. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at lucidlink.com.

