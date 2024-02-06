LucidLink Demonstrates Commitment to Secure Media Workflows

Achieves SOC 2, Type II Compliance & TPN Blue Shield Certification

News provided by

LucidLink

06 Feb, 2024, 01:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, pioneers in enabling instant access to data and real-time collaboration for the world's most creative companies, has completed its Systems and Organization Controls (SOC 2), Type II audit, and has completed the TPN Blue Shield certification by the Trusted Partner Network (TPN). These certifications recognize LucidLink's commitment to providing secure and reliable file transfer solutions for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, helping creatives work collaboratively to create award-winning programs such as The Bear and Oscar-winning movies such as The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse.

LucidLink Filespace technology, with its secure "Zero-Knowledge" encryption model, exceeds industry compliance standards. This ensures that neither LucidLink nor storage providers can access customer data, providing a safe operating environment for sensitive workloads across all M&E segments.

Developed by the American Institute of Chartered Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance framework designed to ensure the effectiveness of a company's security policies and procedures. LucidLink's SOC 2 audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance, a leading security and compliance attestation provider for B2B SaaS companies worldwide.

TPN is an industry-driven global security consortium that aims to standardize security requirements and assessments for the M&E supply chain. The TPN Blue Shield certification affirms that LucidLink has met the organization's stringent requirements to safeguard valuable media assets.

In an era where M&E companies increasingly rely on cloud-based technologies, LucidLink's SOC 2 and TPN certifications become crucial assets. Cloud technology facilitates streamlined workflows, remote collaboration, and improved content delivery to global audiences. As organizations migrate to the cloud, data security becomes paramount for sustaining operations and maintaining stakeholder trust. SOC 2, Type II, and TPN compliance are gold standards for proving a company's capability to safeguard confidential customer information.

Gregory Tomczyk, Vice President of IT at LucidLink, emphasizes the company's dedication to data security: "Data security is a fundamental tenant to LucidLink's mindset and operating model. We continually strive to protect our clients from current and emerging threats. We recognize that our customers' data is their most valuable asset and are committed to applying relevant industry standards across our products and services adhering to the highest international compliance standards. We can demonstrate this commitment by achieving SOC 2, Type II compliance, and TPN Blue Shield certification."

For more information, visit https://www.lucidlink.com.

About LucidLink
LucidLink has created an award-winning storage collaboration platform that enables creative professionals to work together seamlessly from anywhere. This cloud-based SaaS product connects remote teams instantly to project files of any type and size. LucidLink's solution is designed for workflows involving huge files, massive data sets, and real-time collaboration. Used in industries like media and entertainment, advertising, retail, architecture, news, and sports, LucidLink helps teams optimize productivity, costs, and creativity for today's workforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, LucidLink has an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, and remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia.

SOURCE LucidLink

Also from this source

LucidLink Launches 'Unbound' Film Series Exploring How Creatives Collaborate and Expand Possibilities in this New Hybrid World

LucidLink Launches 'Unbound' Film Series Exploring How Creatives Collaborate and Expand Possibilities in this New Hybrid World

LucidLink, pioneers in enabling instant access to data and real-time collaboration for the world's most creative companies, is launching a...
LucidLink Raises $75M in Series C Funding Led by Brighton Park Capital to Redefine Real-time Collaboration in the New Hybrid Workplace

LucidLink Raises $75M in Series C Funding Led by Brighton Park Capital to Redefine Real-time Collaboration in the New Hybrid Workplace

LucidLink, pioneers in enabling instant access to data and real-time collaboration for the world's most innovative companies, today announced that it ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.