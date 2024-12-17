LucidLink Earns TPN Gold Certification to Advance Secure Media Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , the leading storage collaboration platform revolutionizing how global teams work, proudly announces its achievement of the prestigious Trusted Partner Network (TPN) Gold Shield certification. This milestone highlights LucidLink's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the most valuable assets of the media and entertainment (M&E) industry.

The TPN, a global initiative by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), is designed to protect against leaks, breaches, and hacks in the media supply chain. The Gold Shield certification represents the most rigorous evaluation process, conducted by accredited third-party evaluators, and exceeds the scope of self-assessments like TPN Blue certification. LucidLink's Gold certification signifies its ongoing guarantee of building stringent security measures, crucial in an industry where protecting intellectual property and sensitive content is vital.

LucidLink's assessment was conducted by CISC Limited, an accredited TPN-certified third-party auditor with expertise in evaluating security in the media and entertainment industry. The results of this assessment are now accessible to TPN Studio members via the TPN+ platform, enabling a streamlined and centralized review process for all stakeholders.

The M&E industry is increasingly relying on cloud-based workflows. LucidLink stands out by addressing the sector's rising digital security needs. With its innovative solutions, LucidLink ensures customers can confidently access, share, and collaborate on large-scale media projects without compromising on security or efficiency.

"LucidLink has consistently prioritized security as one of the cornerstones of our solutions," said Peter Thompson, CEO of LucidLink. "Achieving the TPN Gold Shield certification reaffirms our dedication to providing secure, cloud-native workflows that empower creatives to collaborate globally without compromising sensitive media assets."

LucidLink's storage collaboration platform, known for its innovative zero-knowledge encryption model, ensures that only end-users can access their data—neither LucidLink nor storage providers have visibility. This level of security is particularly critical for M&E companies handling high-value projects like Oscar-winning films and award-winning TV programs.

"By earning the TPN Gold Shield, LucidLink aligns itself with the MPA Content Security Best Practices, demonstrating its readiness to protect creative works across the evolving digital landscape," said Terri Davies, President of the TPN. "Commitment to securing cloud-based solutions is essential for modern media workflows, and earning a TPN Gold enables software providers such as LucidLink to provide more reliable content creation while safeguarding against evolving threats."

LucidLink's dual achievement of SOC 2, Type II compliance earlier this year, and now TPN Gold Shield certification positions it as a trusted partner for studios, broadcasters, and post-production houses transitioning to cloud-based operations. These certifications validate LucidLink's adherence to the most stringent security protocols, ensuring the safety and integrity of sensitive workflows across the global M&E supply chain.

About LucidLink

LucidLink is the storage collaboration platform that frees creative teams to work together from anywhere. With a single shared filespace protected by zero-knowledge encryption, teams can instantly and securely access, edit, and share projects of any size.

LucidLink blends the ease of use of a local drive with the power of the cloud to eliminate common workflow headaches. It enables instant, secure collaboration without downloads or versioning issues.

Spotify, Paramount, Adobe, and many other businesses worldwide have used LucidLink to 5x productivity, access the best talent globally, and free their people to focus on creating.

Just like its customers, LucidLink's teams work together from anywhere. Privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, LucidLink's hybrid and remote employees work across Europe, North America, and Australia. Discover more about lucidlink.com.

About The Trusted Partner Network

The Trusted Partner Network (TPN) is the leading, global, industry-wide film and television content security initiative. Designed to assist companies in preventing leaks, breaches, and hacks of movies and television shows prior to their intended release, TPN seeks to raise security awareness, preparedness, and capabilities within the industry. TPN provides industry vendors with a voluntary, cost-effective way to ensure that the security of their facilities, staff, and workflows meet the MPA's best practices and it accredits experienced auditors to conduct assessments globally. Through TPN, the film and television industry elevates the security standards and responsiveness of the vendor community, while greatly expanding the number of facilities that are assessed annually. The Trusted Partner Network is owned and managed by the Motion Picture Association. Learn more at www.TTPN.org.

About The Motion Picture Association:

The Motion Picture Association serves as the voice and advocate of the American motion picture, home video, and television industries from its offices in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Its members are Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures; Netflix Studios LLC; Paramount Pictures Corporation; Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.; Universal City Studios LLC; and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Learn more at https://www.motionpictures.org .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Clare Plaisted

PRComs

[email protected]

SOURCE LucidLink