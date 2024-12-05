LucidLink Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Redefine Collaboration

New executives to drive the next chapter of revenue growth, market expansion, and customer success

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, the storage collaboration platform redefining how businesses work, is gearing up for its next phase of accelerated growth with two powerhouse leadership hires.

Building on its success in the creative industries, LucidLink is extending its reach into new markets as it redefines how companies connect and collaborate with their data. To lead this expansion, the company has appointed Mike Maimone as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Gregor McCole as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With proven expertise in scaling high-growth SaaS companies, Mike and Gregor are set to supercharge LucidLink's mission to make data instantly and securely accessible from anywhere.

LucidLink has achieved remarkable growth, which has been further fueled by its $75M Series C investment round at the end of 2023, new brand re-launch in April and the recent release of its next-generation product, which transforms how teams access, share and collaborate with data. These milestones mark a major inflection point as LucidLink extends its extraordinary impact on the creative industries into other data-dependent verticals.

Looking ahead to 2025, LucidLink is poised to launch new platform offerings that will shape the future of collaboration and simplify workflows for all enterprises.

"Mike and Gregor bring outstanding expertise to LucidLink at a pivotal time as we redefine global file access, collaboration, and productivity for businesses worldwide. Mike's strategic leadership will drive our expansion into new verticals and regions, while Gregor's deep financial acumen across private and public enterprises will be essential in navigating our accelerated growth," said Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder, LucidLink.

Mike Maimone, an experienced software executive, brings a proven record of driving customer engagement and accelerating revenue. At ZoomInfo, he recently led the enterprise customer division, generating $330M in revenue and growing emerging products to $75M ARR. As LucidLink's CRO, Mike will oversee global sales, customer success, and partnerships, focusing on scaling the company's presence in new and existing markets.

"LucidLink's trailblazing technology is a game-changer, and I'm thrilled to spearhead our expansion into untapped markets," said Mike Maimone, Chief Revenue Officer, LucidLink. "There are tremendous opportunities ahead not only to expand within our customer base but also to get LucidLink into the hands of more and more industries."

Gregor McCole, with deep experience in leading high-growth SaaS companies, joins as CFO to drive LucidLink's financial strategy. Previously, he led Arctic Wolf Networks through significant valuation growth, increasing ARR by 10X and overseeing three funding rounds that propelled the company's value to $4.3B. Gregor will guide LucidLink's financial operations as the company continues its rapid expansion.

"LucidLink is uniquely positioned to redefine creative collaboration, and I'm eager to help drive its financial strategy during this pivotal moment," said Gregor McCole, Chief Financial Officer, LucidLink. "The unparalleled platform innovation and tremendous market demand will ensure even greater success during this time of incredible growth."

About LucidLink

LucidLink is the storage collaboration platform that frees creative teams to work together from anywhere. With a single shared filespace protected by zero-knowledge encryption, teams can instantly and securely access, edit, and share projects of any size.

LucidLink blends the ease of use of a local drive with the power of the cloud to eliminate common workflow headaches, enabling instant, secure collaboration without downloads or versioning issues.

Spotify, Paramount, Adobe, and many other businesses worldwide have used LucidLink to 5x productivity, access the best talent globally, and free their people to focus on creating.

Just like its customers, LucidLink's teams work together from anywhere. Privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, LucidLink's hybrid and remote employees work across Europe, North America, and Australia. Discover more about lucidlink.com .

