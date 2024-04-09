LucidLink Extends Its Integration into Adobe After Effects

New After Effects® In-App Panel Integration Showcased at NAB Show 2024

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, the storage collaboration platform for the world's largest studios, brands, and creative professionals, announces the launch of the LucidLink Panel for Adobe After Effects. This new integration within Adobe's motion design platform allows users to pin compositions directly within After Effects for maximum playback performance. Coupled with the LucidLink Panel for Adobe Premiere® Pro launched at Adobe MAX 2023, these two integrations with Adobe dramatically speed up workflows for creative editors and graphic artists of any kind.

Creative artists and designers can now proactively cache just the media needed in their composition directly within the application, creating a faster, more efficient, and seamless experience within Adobe After Effects.

Users can now pin and unpin composition content, search for both clips and compositions, load footage directly into the viewer, access clip metadata, and copy LucidLink links, all right from the LucidLink panel.

"We're bringing LucidLink's unique caching and pinning technology directly into Adobe After Effects, thus supercharging performance and creating a much smoother workflow. Artists and designers working on motion graphics and VFX will be able to focus so much more on their craft and on their creative vision," said Matt Schneider, Director of Product Marketing at Lucidlink. "And this is just the beginning: artists and editors alike using both Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects will soon be able to pin bins and folders as well, empowering users with even greater organization and efficiency."

Both Adobe After Effects and Adobe Premiere Pro integrations are compatible with macOS and Windows operating systems, ensuring accessibility across different platforms.

Key Features of the LucidLink Integration for Adobe After Effects Include:

Pin and Unpin Composition Contents

Search for Clips + Compositions

Load Clips into the Composition viewer directly from the LucidLink panel

Clip Info + Copy Clip Link from the LucidLink panel

Up next: bin and folder pinning directly in the app for both Premiere Pro and After Effects.

LucidLink panels for Adobe Creative Cloud video applications are available on Adobe Exchange For more information on the new workflow enhancement, click here .

About LucidLink:

LucidLink empowers creative professionals to work seamlessly from anywhere by rapidly enhancing collaboration and offering teams lightning-fast access to files and the creative apps they love. The cloud-based solution connects remote teams to project files of any size and type instantly, within seconds and is designed to support workflows from video and audio production to graphic design and more. LucidLink offers a familiar and flexible format, like a local drive, so creatives can collaborate without changing the way they work.

LucidLink was founded in 2016 and supports over one billion customer files across more than 40+ countries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Sofia, Bulgaria, and employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink, please contact [email protected]. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and visit us at lucidlink.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Clare Plaisted

PRComs

[email protected]

SOURCE LucidLink