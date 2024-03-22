LucidLink Hosts Creatives at NAB 2024 to Discuss Collaboration in the Cloud

Thought Leaders from Paramount, National Hot Rod Association (NHRA),

Bemo, Minute Media, Spotify, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, the storage collaboration platform for the world's largest studios, brands, and creative professionals, will host several thought leadership sessions throughout NAB Show 2024. The panels, hosted both on LucidLink's stand in South Lower Hall (SL2080) and the South Upper Hall, will feature leading creatives working with sporting giants like the National Hot Rod Association and Red Bull Racing; creative advertising agencies such as Sandwich, Minute Media, and Bemo; and major studios including Paramount. These sessions will focus on real-life discussions regarding the advantages and opportunities that creatives face collaborating in the cloud.

"We're pleased to feature our customers' stories, demonstrating how embracing cloud workflows facilitates remote work and collaboration," said Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder of LucidLink. "Through these discussions, showcasing the experiences of talented creatives in managing distributed teams, we hope to inspire others to explore the possibilities of breaking down physical constraints in the workplace."

The schedule of sessions open to everyone at the NAB Show is as follows:

Creators in the Cloud - Creator Lab (South Hall, Upper) Sunday, April 14, 2:00 pm

The pandemic taught us how to work remotely, and the tools continue to improve. We'll look at how video can be synced, stored, and edited collaboratively from anywhere in the world. Find out why some of the most celebrated creators use the cloud to work more efficiently and economically. Moderated by Vashi Nedomansky, ACE, this panel will feature:

Jackee Chang - Independent Film Maker

- Independent Film Maker Jen Bryson - Editor, Atlanta , Mr & Mrs. Smith, Barry

- Editor, , Mr & Mrs. Smith, Barry Dennis Shin , Bemo, VFX Creative Director

, Bemo, VFX Creative Director Ben Holmes , Creative Editor/Producer, Red Bull Racing

How Virtual Production is Empowering Film & Storytelling Visionaries - LucidLink booth, SL2080, Sunday, April 14,12:00 pm

When tight timelines and budgets are shrinking, creatives seek the next best thing to bring their storytelling to life. Explore the virtual production (VP) world, learn how editors embrace VP, and accelerate their use in films, branded content, and advertising. Join production pros from CUBE Studios, and Vashi Nedomansky, ACE, as you gain more insight into the benefits of virtual production. Moderated by David Leopold, Strategic Development Director, M&E, LucidLink, this panel will feature:

Vashi Nedomansky, ACE, Vashi Visuals

James Hakesley , CEO, CUBE Studios

What Tech Today Will Sustain Through Tomorrow - Create Theatre Session (South Upper) Monday, April 15, 11:30 am

In an ever-evolving technological landscape, creative teams must stay ahead of the curve. This panel will explore the innovations and advancements shaping the dynamic world of media and entertainment tech today and examine which technologies are poised to endure and thrive in the years to come. From production workflows to post-production tools, these industry experts will share their insights, experiences, and predictions for the future of content creation. Take advantage of this opportunity to gain valuable perspectives and strategic foresight that can empower your projects and workflows for years to come. Moderated by Carolyn Giardina from Variety Magazine, this panel will feature:

Dalia Spingarn , Senior Director, Production Technology Integrations, Paramount Global

, Senior Director, Production Technology Integrations, Paramount Global Rob Hedrick , Senior Director of Production & Technical Operations Manager, NHRA

, Senior Director of Production & Technical Operations Manager, NHRA JoAnne Kim , Television & Feature Film Technologist, JoJiKi Productions and Dumpster Dive Studio

, Television & Feature Film Technologist, JoJiKi Productions and Dumpster Dive Studio Kevin Cureghian, Head of Studio Technology, Spotify Studios

The Sphere - Behind the Scenes at Vegas's Biggest Tech Attraction - LucidLink booth, SL2080, Monday, April 15, 2:00 PM.

Speaker: Dennis Shin, VFX Creative Director, Bemo

The Sphere, the next-generation entertainment medium, is redefining the future of live entertainment, allowing the foremost artists, creators, and technologists to create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level. Powered by cutting-edge technologies, we will sit down with Dennis Shin, VFX Creative Director from Bemo, who helped launch the opening of Sphere by creating holographic animations, an ongoing installation in its atrium.

Everything, everywhere, all in one…Place - LucidLink booth, SL2080, Tuesday, April 16, 11:30 AM.

Hear how Minute Media, a global tech and media company, uses LucidLink for worldwide collaboration. Find out how their video teams created bespoke branded content with big names such as Kia and Expedia, among others, and with teams and creatives all over the globe.

Speaker: Hagai Lazer, VP of Global Video Production, Minute Media

In addition, LucidLink will run many other technology partner workflow demos and informative sessions throughout the show on its stand in South Lower Hall, stand SL2080.

