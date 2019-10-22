LucidLink Launches Global Managed Service Provider Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , a global innovator of cloud-native file services, today announced its new, global Managed Services Provider (MSP) program. The program makes it easier for MSPs to expand their businesses with a cloud-native, SaaS solution that leverages the cost savings of object storage. LucidLink Filespaces™ provides high-performance file access over distance to improve organizational workload efficiencies, and maximize productivity. MSPs can now offer customers an integrated solution that provides users or applications with fast, secure, on-demand access to files and data stored on highly cost-effective object storage.

According to a 2019 Ovum report , enterprises favor cloud MSPs that can help them transition applications and workloads to the cloud rather than simply run cloud infrastructure. As a result, there are many opportunities for cloud MSPs to deliver services that help enterprises on their cloud journey.

"Our MSP partners say that nearly all of their customers are asking about how to approach migrating to the cloud," said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink. "And without a doubt, LucidLink's ability to utilize cloud storage as if it is local is a compelling first step."

MSPs using LucidLink Filespaces can:

Remove friction from sales by simplifying infrastructure requirements.

Reduce operational expenses through remote SaaS deployment.

Benefit from consumption-based recurring revenue.

"LucidLink allows us to offer unique cloud services, such as remote file serving or NAS as a Service, to our customers," said Harald Smit, COO at ResourceOne. "With Filespaces, we can deliver scalable and affordable cloud-based file access in place of more costly managed onsite infrastructure."

LucidLink Filespaces enables MSPs to take advantage of market growth opportunities, cost-savings, and inherent efficiencies. For example, it's now possible to deploy cloud object storage outside the traditional use cases of long-term retention and native S3 cloud applications. Some innovative use cases include:

Direct Backup to the Cloud

Write file backups directly to cloud storage without the need for additional local storage, gateways, or special S3 connectors.

Stream backup images anywhere for fast and flexible recovery.

Managed NAS Services

Move on-prem network shares and file servers into the cloud.

Provide universal access from anywhere with an internet connection.

Universal Data Mount Point for Any Application

Utilize object storage for any software without a connector or refactoring.

Stream and cache cloud data with the same performance quality as NAS.

Active Archive

Leverage an economical, high-capacity storage tier for long-term retention.

Retrieve data as fast and easily as browsing a folder structure.

MSPs can buy LucidLink's monthly managed service bundled with hosted storage, or they can "bring their own storage," depending on their application requirements. This flexibility empowers MSPs to be up and running on LucidLink in 30 minutes or less.

"LucidLink has opened a world of opportunities not just for me as a service provider, but also for my customers," said Casper Van der Walt, Head of Cloud & Infrastructure at Cipherwave. "With the launch of hyper-scale providers, adding Filespaces on top of it feels like we have stepped five years into the future."

MSPs interested in joining the program can contact LucidLink at www.lucidlink.com/msp/ . We will be attending NexGen 2019 at the Anaheim Marriott, October 22-24, 2019 contact us via email to connect in-person sales@lucidlink.com

About LucidLink:

LucidLink offers a cloud-native file service, which was designed specifically for extensive data access over distance and to provide the performance needed to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. LucidLink Filespaces™ is compatible with any AWS S3 compatible storage provider that utilizes the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. The LucidLink customer base is growing rapidly in the media and entertainment sector, among managed service providers, and within government agencies. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. Founded in 2016, by former DataCore executives. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, CA. It has offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about our resellers and partners program, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Visit us at www.lucidlink.com

Contact:

Julie O'Grady

julie.ogrady@lucidlink.com

650-269-9989

