LucidLink Named "Best of Show" - Revolutionizing Production & Post Production Workflows at 2023 NAB Show

LucidLink Filespaces Recognized as Integral Resource that Powers Oscar-Winning Films, Hit TV Shows, and Live Sports Broadcasts

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , the cloud-native file service provider, has been named a winner of TVTech's Best of Show Awards at the 2023 NAB Show. The award recognizes LucidLink's innovative approach that provides seamless access to data and real-time collaboration for creative professionals, powering production and post-production workflows for teams around the world.

LucidLink transforms the cloud into local storage allowing users to stream data directly from the cloud, eliminating the need to download or synchronize. This SaaS solution enables organizations to reliably and securely access any size or type of file over global distances making it easier for content creators to access their data in the cloud from any location.

Most recently, LucidLink powered production of the Oscar-winning film The Boy, The Mole, the Fox and the Horse, which took home Best Animated Short Film at this year's awards. A team of over 120 creatives relied on LucidLink to collaborate around the world, in over 15 countries during the height of pandemic lockdowns, making it one of the first-ever Academy Award winning films to be produced by a fully remote team.

"It's an honor to be recognized by TVTech in this year's Best of Show Awards for NAB," says Peter Thompson, CEO of LucidLink. "LucidLink is built for and by the creative professionals whose hard work inspires so many, and we take pride in helping them bring their visions to life."

TVTech's Best of Show Awards are a prestigious honor in the broadcasting industry, recognizing innovative products and solutions that have the potential to transform the way content is created, distributed, and consumed. LucidLink's flagship Filespaces technology was selected as a winner from hundreds of entries and judged by a panel of experts in the industry.

The 2023 NAB Show was held in Las Vegas from April 17-20 and featured the latest products and technologies in the broadcasting industry. LucidLink was showcased at the event, along with other innovative products and solutions from around the world.

For more information, please visit www.lucidlink.com .

About LucidLink

LucidLink gives creative professionals instant access to their data for real-time collaboration from anywhere. Its award-winning SaaS solution, Filespaces, provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run cloud-based workflows for maximum efficiency and productivity in production and post-production environments. The service is compatible with most major cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and IBM. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company maintains an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, with remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. Visit us at lucidlink.com .

Media Contact:

Jessica Melton

[email protected]

SOURCE LucidLink