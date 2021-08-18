Lucidpress Announces Addition of Josh Penrod and Dave Bascom to Leadership Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucidpress, the leading design and brand templating software provider, announced today that Josh Penrod and Dave Bascom have joined the company's leadership team.

"I am thrilled to be adding top-notch talent to our team in Josh and Dave. Their leadership and experience will accelerate our momentum as we transform the brand management industry," said Owen Fuller, CEO of Lucidpress.

Dave Bascom joins Lucidpress as VP of Marketing. Josh Penrod joins Lucidpress as Chief Experience officer overseeing the product and engineering teams.

These hires come on the heels of the announcement that Charles Thayne Capital, growth capital and private investment firm, acquired Lucidpress in May 2021.

Penrod serves as Chief Experience Officer overseeing the product and engineering teams. Josh has over 20 years of experience in product and user experience design and most recently worked as Chief Product Officer at Podium and prior to that he was Vice President of User Experience at Ancestry.

"I've designed products and managed designers my entire career, and the chance to work on tools that help great brands deliver great design is exciting, but getting to do that with this team and at this stage of Lucidpress' growth is too good to pass up," said Penrod.

Bascom joins the team as VP of Marketing with over two decades of marketing and business leadership experience. Prior to joining Lucidpress, Dave led marketing for tech startups, Jump and Homie. Much of his career has been spent running digital marketing agencies, including SEO.com and Fit Marketing.

"It's impressive what the team has built up to this point and the future looks even brighter. It's exciting to join Lucidpress right now as the company is poised to go to the next level," said Bascom.

Founded in 2014, Lucidpress today has millions of users on its platform which helps businesses easily create and manage powerful, on-brand content at scale. Lucidpress customers include Sotheby's, ClubCorp, Norwegian Cruise Line, First Team Real Estate, and University of Utah Health Care. For more information, please visit www.lucidpress.com.

Media contact:

Christina Sanders

[email protected]

503-789-2137

SOURCE Lucidpress