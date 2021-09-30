Lucidpress Announces Addition of Wes Novack and Brandon Moss to Leadership Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucidpress, the leading design and brand templating software provider for businesses, announced today that Wes Novack and Brandon Moss have joined the company's leadership team.

Brandon Moss joins Lucidpress as Head of Product Wes Novack joins Lucidpress as VP of Engineering

"Wes and Brandon have stellar track records at Utah startups. Adding them to our leadership team is a testament to how Lucidpress is maturing — both as a product and as a company," said Owen Fuller, CEO of Lucidpress. "Already, Brandon is laying the foundation for some big product initiatives, while Wes is helping us scale our engineering organization. I'm eager to see what the next few months and years will bring with them on board."

Novack will serve as VP of Engineering at Lucidpress, where he will build out the engineering organization while ensuring that proper security processes and controls are in place to safeguard customer data. He most recently worked at Pluralsight, where he helped scale the company over the past seven years as a key leader on engineering teams in software, cloud, DevOps, architecture, platform and product security. Before Pluralsight, he held engineering roles at Verizon and MCI.

"I'm excited to help empower creators with Lucidpress's remarkable design and brand management software," said Novack. "I feel fortunate to be joining Lucidpress at this unique point in the company's history and to help accelerate growth."

Moss joins Lucidpress as Head of Product, where he will continue to drive broader adoption of the platform by making it more streamlined and simplified for Lucidpress customers. He brings extensive product management experience to the Lucidpress team, having worked at tech companies Podium, Domo and DealerSocket.

"I am thrilled to join Lucidpress and for the chance to drive our mission of modernizing the way businesses manage and deliver effective, on-brand content," Moss said.

Founded in 2014, Lucidpress has over 6 million users on its platform, which helps businesses easily create and manage powerful, on-brand content at scale. Lucidpress customers include Sotheby's, ClubCorp, Norwegian Cruise Line, First Team Real Estate and University of Utah Health Care. For more information, please visit www.lucidpress.com .

