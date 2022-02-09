Lucidpress Announces Two New Additions to Leadership Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucidpress, the leading design and brand templating software provider for businesses, announced today that Mike Wille and Lauren Hamberg have joined the company's leadership team.

"Mike and Lauren both bring deep knowledge and skill in understanding customers and delighting them," said Owen Fuller, CEO of Lucidpress. "I'm elated to have them join the team as we look forward to our next phase of growth."

Mike Wille joins Lucidpress as Head of Growth Lauren Hamberg joins Lucidpress as Head of Product Marketing

Wille will serve as Head of Growth where he will spearhead optimizing the product experience for current and future customers. He joins the team with many years of marketing and growth experience in startups including Localfluence and Capshare (now Morgan Stanley).

"I see a huge upside from being our own independent company. We can now double down on developing our product and strategy in a way that was never possible before. B2B brand templating software is still a new space that is growing and evolving. I always want to play in a space where the wind is at our backs and doing the right things propels us even further," said Mike.

Lauren joins Lucidpress as Head of Product Marketing, where she will refine the go-to-market strategy while being the voice of the market in the product and the voice of the product in the market. Lauren brings many years of product marketing experience to the team, most recently as a Director of Product Marketing at Pluralsight.

"In a market with increasing choice, the companies that win have built trust and credibility with their audiences via each and every brand interaction. Keeping those brand interactions consistent is critical to retaining that trust over time," said Lauren.

"I've felt firsthand the pain of seeing rogue content in the wild, witnessed the slog of design updates that could be automated, and wished for a solution to customized, on-brand content at scale. I'm excited to work with the amazing team at Lucidpress to help our customers solve these challenges and more."

Founded in 2014, Lucidpress has over 6 million users on its platform, which helps businesses easily create and manage powerful, on-brand content at scale. Lucidpress customers include Sotheby's International Realty, Fidelity National Financial, Side Inc and Boston Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.lucidpress.com .

