Lucidpress Rebrands as "Marq," Signaling the Marq of a New Era for Their Platform and Their Customers

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, brand templating platform Marq – previously known as Lucidpress – launched its new brand along with notable updates to its platform, signaling the company's entrance into its next phase of growth. Marq is the leading brand-templating platform for businesses to deliver relevant content to their audience faster, by empowering everyone in the organization to build on-brand.

"We champion the brand and promise to make it easier for our customers to deliver customized content to their audience," said Owen Fuller, CEO of Marq. "Our rebrand demonstrates that brand story matters. Consistent messaging builds loyalty with customers, and without that, brands are often only scratching the surface of their reach. Your brand matters, and we are excited to continue to partner with our customers to help them grow their own brands in the same way."

While personalized content is most effective at driving customer growth , it's typically cumbersome and time-consuming to create, and many companies at different stages do not have the tools or personnel to build consistent, branded content in-house. Unlike desktop publishing software or design tools built for individuals, Marq simplifies the process with lockable brand templates, creative automation, and highly customizable team management.

Marq enables anyone within an organization to build content without sacrificing brand integrity. Their platform helps organizations deliver powerful content to their audience faster without increasing headcount or over-committing their designers. Embedded into the platform are automation capabilities that not only streamline the content creation process, but also allow for essential copy and images to quickly and easily be added to collateral all while staying within brand guidelines.

Marq's customers have experienced a radical change in their content game because of what the platform offers, and the introduction of the rebrand along with the platform updates has them very excited about the future of Marq. "I think these changes will be a great improvement for our team," said Dante Corum, graphic designer at Oakmont MGT. "The new UI seems to highlight the existing features in a way that will be more inviting to our users."

Likewise, Nathan Rohrer, Director of Agent Marketing Operations at Triplemint compared the rebrand to "a surprise Beyonce record drop," which perhaps says more about Marq's innovative platform solution than anything else.

"The challenges we solve with Marq are relatable on every level," said Marq Creative Director John Perry. "I have experienced the pain as a creative who is completely overwhelmed with design requests. I've also witnessed what happens when, out of necessity, you let teams make their own content and are forced to sacrifice the brand."

Perry continued, saying, "The exciting thing is that I've had the opportunity to rally around this new brand, and our team can immediately speak to how using Marq at Marq has impacted our ability to customize our content. We not only have a product that helps other organizations build on-brand, but we benefit from its effectiveness firsthand."

Marq's new brand certainly stands out, but customers will also benefit from the platform changes accompanying the rebrand, many of which were influenced by direct feedback from their customers. In addition to user experience updates, the Marq team has worked to implement key features to make delivering relevant content even easier, like the addition of Featured Templates. Marq customers can continue to import their brand identity and assets, convert assets to locked brand templates, and connect custom data to automate content creation. Once brand templates are created, they can easily be shared with the teams that need them.

"Featured Templates will be such a nice tool for us to promote templates we believe are most impactful for our agents!" said Chelsea Hock, Art Director, Vanguard Properties.

What's more, through the platform's team management tools which contain brilliant administrative-level permissions, organizations can feel confident in the brand control parameters that they set. The result is quick content creation and seamless content delivery across multiple channels.

"Your re-brand is going to change the way we appreciate using this tool," said Liz Mauner, Director of Information Systems Applications at Metropolitan Family Services. "It will be a big change factor for helping our users take the next step and create their own collateral within Marq."

Marq is a brand-templating platform that helps anyone within an organization build on-brand to meet the ever-growing demand for content. With Marq, design creation is simple; brand consistency is a given, and organizations can scale their content production, connecting their powerful brand stories with their intended audience.

