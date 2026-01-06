LucidQuest Launches LucidWargames to De-Risk High-Stakes Decisions With AI-Powered Competitive Simulations

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidQuest, a strategy and insights agency empowering biopharma and healthtech leaders with evidence-led intelligence, today announced the launch of LucidWargames. This new multi-agent wargaming engine is designed to simulate competitive futures, helping organizations quantify risk and improve decision confidence in high-uncertainty markets.

LucidWargames extends LucidQuest's established strategic workshop methodology by adding AI-powered simulation, statistical rigor, and repeatability to strategic planning, enabling teams to test multiple scenarios, model competitor responses, and quantify outcomes before committing resources.

"Traditional workshops can align leadership teams quickly, but too often the outcome depends on who is in the room, which assumptions go unchallenged, and how static the scenario design is. Furthermore, time and budget constraints often make competitive workshops less frequent than they should be," said Dr. Timos Papagatsias, CEO of LucidQuest.

"LucidWargames retains the speed and senior judgment of a facilitated wargame but adds repeatable simulation, structured competitive responses, and objective scoring. This allows teams to quantify likelihoods, compare strategic options, and commit to a course of action with higher confidence. From R&D strategists and marketers to business development leaders and investors, anyone can now benefit from wargaming at scale."

Simulate. Quantify. Decide.

The platform supports both human-led strategic planning sessions and fully autonomous simulations for rapid hypothesis testing. Use cases span competitive strategy, market entry, portfolio prioritization, partnering and M&A due diligence, pricing and regulatory risk assessment, investment thesis analysis, etc.

About LucidQuest

LucidQuest is a strategy and insights agency helping biopharma and healthtech leaders and investors make faster, more informed decisions. Combining deep industry expertise with evidence-based insights and tech-enabled analysis, LucidQuest delivers actionable recommendations that navigate the complexities of high-stakes, innovation-driven markets.

For inquiries:

Timos Papagatsias

+447825415551

[email protected]

Website: www.lucidwargames.com or www.lqventures.com

SOURCE LucidQuest