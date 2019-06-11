LucidSound Announces Collaboration With Snoop Dogg On Limited-Edition Version Of The New LS50 Gaming Lifestyle Headset

The company also announced a partnership with legendary DJ and music artist Snoop Dogg to deliver the Limited-Edition Snoop Dogg LS50 headset, featuring the power of the LS50 melded with the hip hop legend's signature brand. The LS50 and Limited-Edition Snoop Dogg version are coming this fall to retailers across North America and Europe.

"I've bought dozens of headphones and spent thousands of dollars and LucidSound are the best I've ever had," said Snoop Dogg. "All the homies in party chat can't stop talking about how good these headsets are. They love how you can mute the conversation on the fly."

"Snoop Dogg has been using LucidSound headsets for his Mixer streams for some time and we are excited to work with him on a limited-edition product," said Chris Von Huben, CEO of LucidSound. "The LS50 headset is a true hybrid gaming and music headset featuring wireless audio and chat technology for console, PC and mobile gaming, music and communications."

LS50 Headset Features:

Signature Controls: The LS50 features the most intuitive volume and mute controls, which is fully integrated into the aesthetic design of the headset.

The features the most intuitive volume and mute controls, which is fully integrated into the aesthetic design of the headset. Seamless Device Switching: The LS50 can be used for console and PC gaming or the headset can connect to any Bluetooth audio device with seamless switching between the two.

The can be used for console and PC gaming or the headset can connect to any Bluetooth audio device with seamless switching between the two. Crystal-Clear Chat with Dual Mics: Dual microphone design offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile. Both mics support background noise and echo cancellation.

Dual microphone design offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile. Both mics support background noise and echo cancellation. Designed for Comfort: Ultra-plush, easily replaceable gel-cooled oval ear cups include advanced memory foam for superior comfort during long play sessions.

Ultra-plush, easily replaceable gel-cooled oval ear cups include advanced memory foam for superior comfort during long play sessions. Sound Quality: Custom-tuned 50mm speakers with state-of-the-art neodymium magnets provide deep bass and clear highs. Immerse yourself in the expertly crafted, signature LucidSound audio acoustics.

Custom-tuned 50mm speakers with state-of-the-art neodymium magnets provide deep bass and clear highs. Immerse yourself in the expertly crafted, signature LucidSound audio acoustics. 20-Hour Battery Life: The built-in lightweight rechargeable LiPo battery delivers up to 20 hours of wireless operation.

The built-in lightweight rechargeable LiPo battery delivers up to 20 hours of wireless operation. Customizable Speaker Plates: Update the look of your LS10 headset with magnetic speaker plates.

Update the look of your headset with magnetic speaker plates. Premium Materials and Build Quality: Designed to be comfortable for every size head. Durable components and solid metal touchpoints are made to last.

The LS50 is to release this fall at retailers across North America for $249.99. To book an E3 demo appointment or request a review unit, email Danitra Alomia (danitra@reverbinc.com). For more information on LucidSound, visit www.lucidsound.com, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and 'like' us on Facebook.

ABOUT LUCIDSOUND

LucidSound is committed to designing premium quality audio products for gamers. Every team member of LucidSound hails from a gaming audio background with a vision to deliver world-class audio to the interactive entertainment sector. Uncompromising in its insistence for audio excellence, LucidSound crafts audio products specifically for the needs of gamers and their everyday life. Strikingly different in appearance from traditional gaming hardware, the LucidSound family of products unlocks the emotion and intensity of modern gaming audio, elevating the experience for gamers everywhere.

